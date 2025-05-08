A Day After Pak Shelling, Uneasy Calm Prevails In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch

Jammu: A day after the Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and other areas along the Line of Control (LoC), an uneasy calm prevailed in the town. But most of the inhabitants continued to abandon their homes amid the threatening situation.

Locals said there was no shelling or firing from across the border during the night or the day in the Poonch areas, but the Pakistan army had resorted to small arms firing and artillery shelling in other sectors like Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara and Uri.

“The Indian army had responded proportionally,” Lt Col Suneel Bhartwal, the Jammu-based defence spokesperson, had said in a statement issued in the morning.

At least 16 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed in the shelling along the LoC yesterday, whereas 44 others were injured. Several houses and other structures were also damaged, and people were left with no option but to flee from the area. Few are staying back in the town, including families of those killed.

All the people killed in the shelling were laid to rest and cremated by the locals, and a tearful adieu was given to them by one and all. Officials of the district administration and security forces also participated in the last rites.

Poonch town is around 300 km from the winter capital, Jammu, and being close to the LoC, this area has remained the target of the Pakistan army in the past as well. But the intensity with which the shelling was conducted was unprecedented, and many shells even landed in the town.

The situation has turned hostile between India and Pakistan after 25 tourists and a local were killed in a terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, and after that, the Pakistani Army had resorted to unprovoked firing on LoC at several places. To take revenge, Indian forces conducted a precision attack on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6-7 and killed several terrorists.

The schools in the order districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba and Kathua remained off today as well, whereas civil flight operations at both Jammu and Srinagar airports remained suspended.