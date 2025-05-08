A Day After 'Operation Sindoor,' NSA Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi On Border Scenario, Internal Security

New Delhi: The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on Thursday, a day after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by Indian army to target terror bases in Pakistan, and briefed him about the present situation along the India-Pakistan border. The meeting came on the day when an all-party meeting is also being held.
During the meeting that took place at 7 am and continued for half an hour, Doval also briefed Modi about the reactions India is getting from abroad following Operation Sindoor, officials said. Doval is believed to have informed Modi that Indian armed forces are well prepared to give prompt and strong responses to any misadventure being conducted by Pakistan.
The NSA gave Modi a detailed picture of the present situation along the India-Pakistan border. Countries like the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Israel and several others expressed their support in India’s fight against terrorism.
Meanwhile, as per central government data, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate firing on civilians living along the international border. Several civilian casualties have been reported in ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan. As per data, as many as 13 civilians have lost their lives in a shelling launched by Pakistan in the Poonch sector whereas 59 people were also injured. A total of 44 injuries have been reported from the Poonch sector.
Home secretary Govind Mohan also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence and gave a detailed report on India’s internal security. Mohan, according to the officials, also informed Modi that the border guarding agencies along the India-Pakistan border have also been put on high alert.
Meanwhile, the home ministry has directed all district collectors along the border areas with Pakistan to coordinate with army & central security agencies.
It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with the Chief Ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of all border states along Pakistan and Nepal, asked to ensure arrangements for the smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade etc. and uninterrupted supply of essential goods.
Shah also asked the states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC etc. on alert to deal with any situation. He said that efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.
Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government were present in the meeting.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Union Home Secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), and director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), were also present in the meeting.