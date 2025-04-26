A Cosmic Legacy: Remembering Dr K Kasturirangan

Bengaluru: In the pantheon of India’s scientific legends, Dr K Kasturirangan, who passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday due to a prolonged illness, stands tall as an architect of India’s space odyssey and a visionary who dared to dream beyond Earth.

From providing visionary leadership during a critical phase of ISRO's growth to playing a pivotal role in the operationalisation of complex launch vehicles such as the PSLV and GSLV to laying the groundwork for the reliable and routine access to space that India enjoys today, Dr Rangan’s legacy is etched into every major achievement of ISRO from that era, and his contributions continue to inspire generations of scientists and engineers.

"While we now celebrate milestones like the Vikram lander’s historic touchdown on the Moon’s southern hemisphere, it’s important to acknowledge the origins of India’s interplanetary ambitions. It was Dr. Rangan who first seeded the idea of Chandrayaan-1, nearly two and a half decades ago. Convincing both the scientific community and the Government of India to support such a bold vision was a major achievement in itself, and it marked the beginning of India’s interplanetary journey," Dr B.N. Suresh, former Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Trivandrum, told ETV Bharat.

Dr Suresh further said that Dr Rangan's leadership also extended to Earth observation and communication, where he was instrumental in operationalising satellites such as INSAT and IRS during his tenure as Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre.

"These satellites became the foundation for India's remote sensing and communication infrastructure. If India has established a concrete and respected presence in the global space domain, much of the credit goes to Dr Rangan. During his nine-year leadership at ISRO, many critical missions were not only conceptualised but also executed successfully—each one a testament to his meticulous planning, strategic thinking, and quiet determination," he added.

The Architect of Satellite Technology

Former ISRO Director Dr. Prem Shanker Goel said, "Dr. Kasturirangan has been an integral part of ISRO since the inception of the Aryabhata satellite. He played a crucial role in establishing the ISRO Satellite Centre. As a key contributor to the growth of the satellite centre, he provided significant support to Prof. U.R. Rao in shaping its foundation and vision.

"During the 1990s, India emerged as a global leader in Earth observation satellites and their applications, a success to which Dr. Rangan contributed immensely. His leadership and vision have made him a pillar of the ISRO Satellite Centre."

Dr T.K. Alex, Former Director, ISRO Satellite Centre, remembers Dr Rangan as a great mentor and a humanitarian. "He was a strong and resilient individual—despite facing personal hardships, including the early loss of his wife and several health challenges, he never let his pain show and continued to guide, mentor and support young scientists, including me," he added.

Starting his career as an astrophysicist, studying black holes and other celestial phenomena, Dr Rangan's transition into space technology came with the Aryabhata project, India's first satellite, which he developed along with Prof. U.R. Rao.

"This marked the beginning of a new era in India’s space journey. As remote sensing technology advanced, Dr. Rangan was at the forefront, pioneering the use of satellites to capture images of forests, oceans, water bodies, agricultural land, and for various mapping applications."

This expertise led to his appointment as chairman of the Western Ghats ecology expert panel. The Western Ghats were under increasing pressure due to human encroachment, and earlier, the Prof. Gadgil Committee had made several recommendations to protect the region. Dr. Rangan's role was to develop a more balanced and practical plan.

While he initially recommended that one-third of the forest area be excluded from development, this proposal faced resistance from states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. Eventually, under his leadership, a more acceptable and implementable report was prepared—one that considered the concerns of the government, public, and scientific community alike.

A-Pillar at IISc and Beyond:

While recalling the golden old days, Dr. Padmanabhan Balaram, former Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said, "Dr. Kasturirangan served as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) during my tenure as Director. I had the opportunity to work closely with him for nearly nine years, and throughout that time, I witnessed his exceptional leadership and remarkable ability to guide the institution."

"He consistently demonstrated a calm, composed, and positive demeanour, even during challenging times. His presence brought a great sense of stability to the institute, and his support was invaluable during difficult moments. As a former Chairman of ISRO, his successful track record was evident, and his ability to bring out the best in people and situations truly set him apart," he added.

Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), stated that Dr Kasturirangan initiated, guided, and supported the first Indian Space Observatory, AstroSat. He was keenly monitoring the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission, and he visited IIA’s space science laboratory to witness the integration of the VELC.

"He was also keen on the Indian participation in the Thirty Meter Telescope project and was very happy to see the progress made by India in the polishing of large mirrors for the telescope. He believed in Make in India and was keen to develop critical and strategic systems within the country," Prof. Annapurni added.