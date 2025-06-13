A City In Shock: Life Amidst The Devastation In Ahmedabad

By Nayear Azad

Ahmedabad: The tragic crash of an Air India flight has left the people of Ahmedabad in deep shock. In an effort to boost public morale, posters have been displayed across the city. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site where 241 lives were lost, in what is now being claimed as the deadliest aviation disaster in India's history.

Flight AI 171, en route to London from Ahmedabad, crashed just outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing 241 people including 12 crew members on board. Miraculously, a British national of Indian origin survived the crash with only minor injuries.

The incident has sent ripples of grief not only through Ahmedabad but across the entire nation, with citizens mourning the massive loss of lives. Many have come forward to express their sorrow and solidarity during this painful time.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a local taxi driver who frequently ferries passengers to and from the airport said, "The crash came as a complete shock." He also shared that the demise of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani added to the city's grief, and said, "He did a lot for the people and the state. His death is a major setback. He was people's politician." Former CM Vijay Ramniklal Rupani is also remembered as one the youngest MISA prisoner during emergency.

People who live near the crash site, said that they were traumatised and frightened when they heard the loud explosion in the afternoon. Talking to ETV Bharat, a woman who lived in one of the buildings, said, "The building shook and it felt like an earthquake later followed by a massive cloud of black smoke that engulfed the entire area. We pray for the departed soul but also want the entire neighborhood to remain safe. We don't want such kind of incident to repeat in future."

Another woman from the neighborhood said that fear has engulfed after the incident. "Since the airport is close to the place, whenever plane takes off and lands people living nearby get frightened. The life has changed completely after the incident. We witnessed such kind of incident for the first time."

These buildings are just few hundred meters from the actual crash sight. A family of one of the airline staff who lives in one of those buildings, on condition of anonymity, said that "the plane crash has scared the entire family".

ETV Bharat also spoke to shopkeepers who witnessed the horrifying incident. They said, "We initially thought that a few cylinders had exploded, but when we reached the spot, we saw people burning." Another eyewitness shared, "There was smoke all over the place after the explosion. I took out my phone to make a video, but later found out that it was a plane that had crashed. The sight was disturbing."

The eyewitnesses told that they tried to help a few people and even wanted to take them to the hospital, but the police quickly cordoned off the area and stopped people from entering. The plane crash has left a lasting impact on the residents of Ghodha Camp located close to the airport.

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: From Netaji, Gen Rawat To Rupani, VIPs Who Have Died In Aviation Tragedies Over The Years