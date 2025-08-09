ETV Bharat / bharat

A Century Of Inspiration: Martyrdom And The Enduring Legacy Of Kakori Heroes

The armed insurgency is often linked by historians to disappointment among a section of youths following Mahatma Gandhi's withdrawal of the non-cooperation movement after the Chauri Chaura incident.

The action was aimed at looting a train that was carrying British treasury funds. It was a symbolic protest against the heavy taxes imposed on Indians by the colonial rulers, and at the same time, it became a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “The ‘Kakori Train Action’ is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. On August 9, 1925, brave heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Chandra Sekhar Azad Ji, and Ashfaqulla Khan Ji ignited the torch of revolution against British looting, shaking the foundations of the British Empire.”

A temple has been built near the Kakori railway station by the present Uttar Pradesh regime, and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes at a function on Friday to freedom fighters like Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Ashfaqulla Khan, who were instrumental in planning and executing the daring act a hundred years ago.

Today, it has been a hundred years, and the event inscribed in golden letters in the pages of the Indian freedom struggle was remembered through various functions.

Shahjahanpur/Lucknow: The ‘Kakori Train Action,’ also known as the Kakori Conspiracy, marked an important milestone in India's struggle for independence against British rule. On August 9, 1925, near Kakori railway station in Lucknow, revolutionaries associated with the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) executed a daring train robbery -- an exemplary show of audacity and courage to the British.

People were angry at Gandhi Ji’s decision. Lucknow historian Roshan Taki said that the background of the Kakori train action robbery is connected to the Chauri Chaura incident on 4 February 1922. In the Chauri Chaura police station area of Gorakhpur, the agitators burnt the police station, in which 23 policemen were killed. Saddened by this violence, Mahatma Gandhi withdrew the non-cooperation movement. Many revolutionary youths were disappointed with this decision of Gandhiji and they decided to fight for freedom with the power of arms.

This led to the formation of the HRA, which sought to achieve freedom through armed struggle. The robbery, involving approximately 40 revolutionaries, including key figures like Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Chandra Shekhar Azad, was carried out swiftly in just 45 minutes.

The organisation believed that freedom was impossible until the British were challenged. Weapons were needed for the fight and money was needed for weapons. For this purpose, a plan was mooted to loot the government treasury.

The entire planning was done in the Arya Samaj temple, says Ashfaqulla Khan, who is the great-grandson of late freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan. Inspired by his ancestor’s heroic acts, the modern-day Ashfaqualla Khan has taken the name of his great-grandfather.

On completion of the 100th year of the event, he said: “People of Shahjahanpur swear by the unbreakable friendship of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla. Both revolutionaries used to study in the missionary school here. Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil's father was a priest in the Arya Samaj temple. Ashfaqulla Khan was a Muslim, but they had a deep friendship.”

Bismil and Ashfaqulla used to eat from the same plate, the great-grandson Ashfaqulla said. “They spent most of their time in the Arya Samaj temple. Before his hanging, the hero of the Kakori incident, Ashfaqulla Khan, had written a letter to the elder sister of his friend, Sachindra Nath Bakshi and had mentioned: “The hanging will take place on 19th December in Faizabad jail. I wish that when my body is brought to Lucknow railway station, you must come to meet me.” Ashfaqulla Khan used to consider Sachindra Nath Bakshi's sister as his own sister.

The great-grandson said, “The great hero Ashfaqulla had written a diary in jail. He had written in the diary that life and death are a tamasha of the world. Krishna had ordered Arjun in the middle of the battlefield that when death is inevitable, we should not fear. When he was being hanged, he was asked about his last wish, on which he said these few lines- 'I don't have any wish, if I have any wish, then it is that someone please keep the remains of the country in my shroud.'

Though a passenger's accidental death during the Karori train robbery had helped the British to add a murder charge against the freedom fighters, the British government viewed the act as a "war against British rule.”

Despite the arrest and subsequent trial of 40 revolutionaries, leading to the execution of Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Nath Lahiri, and Thakur Roshan Singh, the Kakori Train Action remains a testament to the fervent patriotism and determination of those who fought for India's freedom.

That passion is still alive. There is a museum at Kakori railway station in Lucknow, where documents, letters, treasure chests and historical signs related to the revolution are still kept on display. The valour of the heroes of Kakori is still described with pride. Bismil was hanged in Gorakhpur jail, Ashfaqulla Khan in Faizabad, Lahiri in Gonda and Roshan Singh in Allahabad. Chandrashekhar Azad kept evading arrest and continued revolutionary activities till his martyrdom in 1931.