A Buffalo Search Leads To Police To Gangrape Of Mentally Challenged Woman In AP's Medak

Chegunta: A Buffalo search, led police to discover a harrowing incident in which three youths brutally raped a mentally challenged woman. The shocking revelation came to light when Chengunta Police scanned CCTV footage to trace a missing buffalo in Ramanthapur, Masaipet Mandal, Medak district on Sunday, sub-inspector Chaitanya Reddy said. The trio accused has been quickly arrested by the police he added.

As per the footage, the mentally challenged woman (30) was seen standing alone by the National Highway 44 near Ramanathapur on January 8. The accused — Syed Afroz from Toopran village of Chegunta, Gauri Baswaraj from Chegunta, and Mohammad Sohel from Bihar — noticed her. Taking advantage of her instability, the trio dragged her behind a statue of BR Ambedkar nearby and unleashed the diabolical act in turns.

On January 10, one Swami from Ramanathapur filed a complaint with the Chengunta Police for his missing buffalo. During the investigation, the police scanned the CCTV footage of a hotel in Ramanathapur when the rape came to light. The victim was subsequently taken to the Medak Bharosa Kendra for support and assistance, Reddy said.

The incident led the local community to stage protests demanding quick justice for the victim and increased safety measures for the vulnerable.

Reddy said the police have assured legal action against the culprits and will make further efforts to thwart such heinous crimes in future.

"We identified the woman as a resident of the neighbouring district. We informed her family members about the incident and promptly shifted her to the Bharosa Kendra. Initial investigations revealed that she had gone missing and arrived at the centre due to mental health concerns. We have registered cases against the accused under various sections and are continuing the investigation. Necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future," Reddy said.