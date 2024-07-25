ETV Bharat / bharat

A Brief On Pakistan Plan For Kargil Operations; Its Strategic Implications

Indian Army soldiers unfurl the tricolor after recapturing the Tiger Hill after victory over Pakistani Army in Kargil War of 1999 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: As the country observes the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate the victory over Pakistan, here is how Pakistan planned the war and its strategic implications.

The Gang of Four Generals: The infamous gang of four generals planned whole operation in secrecy including Pakistan’s army chief, General Pervez Musharraf; the Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt. General Aziz Khan, Corp commander of X corps, Lt General Mahmud, and the commander, Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA), Major General Javed Hasan - planned Operation in complete secrecy.

The planning and aims and strategic objectives

Captain Amarinder Singh, former Indian Army officer and now the Chief Minister of Punjab, wrote in his book, A Ridge Too Far, that the idea of invading India originated in a 1980s Pakistani war-game.

The plans for the Kargil operations had been suggested by the Pak army brass first to then Pakistani president Zia in the 1980s and then to the other Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto in the 1990s, but they both refused to go along with it considering it too dangerous.

Amarinder noted that after India conducted Operation Brasstacks in 1986, the Pakistani Army developed a war-game called Operation Tupac. This particular war-game ran a simulation scenario, looking at the different possibilities in case Pakistan invaded India.

About a decade later, in 1998, once Gen. Pervez Musharraf became Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, he took up Operation Tupac and decided to implement it.

Pakistan sensing that it was losing in its nefarious designs in the valley, Pakistan refined the "operation Topac" initially conceived when Gen Musharaff was the DGMO and relaunched as Operation Badr when Musharaff became the chief of Army staff.

Three possible political aims