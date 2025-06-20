A Book On Assamese Iconic Hero Lachit Barphukan Reaches 45,000 Libraries Across The Nation And Translated Into 23 Indian Languages

Guwahati : A monumental effort, initiated in 2023, by the Assam Government, has brought the life story of Mahaveer Lachit Barphukan, a towering figure of Assamese valor, to libraries across India. These volumes are now proudly displayed in 45,000 libraries nationwide.

Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan, the book, originally compiled in English by acclaimed author Arup Kumar Dutta, has been translated to all constitutionally recognized Indian languages, including English, by a team of 23 dedicated translators and editors.

This significant undertaking by the Assam Publication Board, established in 1958 and boasting a rich history of publishing over 1500 important works, aims to disseminate Lachit Barphukan's inspiring saga of patriotism and love for his motherland Assam and own people to every corner of the country.



The Assam government has, in recent years, launched various initiatives to highlight Lachit Barphukan's extraordinary courage and strategic brilliance. Distributing this book serves as a key part of an innovative campaign to spread his heroic narrative throughout India.



Mahaveer Lachit Barphukan is revered like Chhatrapati Shivaji:

Much like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds a revered position among Marathas, Mahaveer Lachit Barphukan occupies an equally esteemed place in Assam and among the Assamese. This book, now present in 45,000 libraries, embodies Assam's spirit of bravery, recounting the life of the 17th-century general who famously led the Army of Ahom kingdom to a decisive victory in the 1672 naval Battle of Saraighat in the mighty Brahmaputra river, against the formidable Mughal forces of Emperor Aurangzeb.



Crafting a compelling biography of a four-centuries-old warrior like Lachit Barphukan, making it accessible to a diverse readership across the nation, and then simultaneously translating and publishing it in 23 languages is an immensely challenging endeavour. Furthermore, distributing to 45,000 libraries nationwide is no less daunting. Yet, the Assam Publication Board has triumphantly achieved this ambitious feat.



The Journey of the Book's Creation:

The process of writing and distributing the book on Mahaveer Lachit Barphukan's life, translated into all Indian languages, was a complex undertaking. The Assam Publication Board meticulously executed this challenging project.

Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, explained, "The Assam Government entrusted the Assam Publication Board with the responsibility of creating a book on Mahaveer Lachit Borphukan's life and translating it into all constitutionally recognized Indian languages. The goal was to bring the Lachit Barphukan's story to every part of the country through literature. Subsequently, the Assam Publication Board commissioned the distinguished author Arup Kumar Dutta for this task."



Recounting the project's inception in 2023, Kalita stated, "The process commenced in 2023, and Arup Kumar Dutta completed the book 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' within the stipulated timeframe. Following this, 23 translators from across the country were engaged to translate the book into all constitutionally recognized Indian languages within a defined period. Once the translation was complete, the Board appointed one editor for each of the 23 languages to refine the book."



Arup Kumar Dutta's Original English Work :

Regarding the book's creation, the Secretary of the Assam Publication Board mentioned, "Author Arup Kumar Dutta submitted his English book, Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan, to the Board on schedule, after which the translation process began. The entire translation work was completed within eight months."



In Which language to Find the Book:

The book is now available in 24 languages, including the original book in English, Assamese, Nepali, Bodo, Manipuri, Bengali, Santali, Maithili, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Konkani, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Sindhi, Hindi, and Rajasthani. The publishing process for all these translations was completed within an impressive eight months.



Union Minister Amit Shah Unveils the Book

The Secretary of the Assam Publication Board further noted, "After the translation work concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the book Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan, translated into 23 languages, on January 20, 2024, at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. Following the successful launch, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tasked the Assam Publication Board with collecting the addresses of all university and college libraries, as well as all government and government-recognized libraries nationwide. The Board was then responsible for dispatching two copies of the book on Lachit Barphukan to each of these institutions."



Reaching 45,000 Libraries Across the Nation:

Secretary Pramod Kalita confirmed, "During the dispatch process, careful attention was paid to ensure that libraries in each state received books in their respective prevailing languages. Subsequently, the Assam Publication Board collected the addresses of a total of 45,000 libraries across the country and began sending two copies of the book to each. The dispatch work has already been completed. Notably, many leading universities and colleges have already included this book in their crucial library collections."



'Lachit Barphukan' Shines in Delhi University and Beyond:

Highlighting the book's presence in various institutions, the Publication Board Secretary stated, "The original English book on Lachit Barphukan has been prominently featured in the new book exhibition at the Zakir Husain College Library of Delhi University. In Kerala, the Malayalam translated version has secured a place among the works of renowned authors displayed at the GEMS College Library in Ramapuram. This widespread adoption means the 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' book is now illuminating the collections of numerous university and college libraries."



Upcoming Project: A Book on Bhupen Hazarika's Life:

Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, also shared exciting news: "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has us this year to write and translate a book about Bhupen Hazarika into all Indian languages. This time, we aim to translate this book into French and Spanish as well, to broaden its reach internationally. We've already discussed this with Pabitra Margherita, the Minister of State for External Affairs."



It's noteworthy that in 2022, the Assam Government celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Mahaveer Lachit Borphukan with a year-long series of events. The festivities commenced on February 25 at Kalakshetra, Guwahati, with the then-President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurating the program. The grand finale of the year-long celebration took place over two days, on November 23 and 24, 2022, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union Ministers.



Furthermore, a writing competition on Lachit Barphukan, organized by the Assam Government for his four-hundredth birth anniversary, achieved a world record. Responding to the government's call, over 42 lakhs individuals from the state wrote and uploaded essays about Lachit Borphukan online. These essays earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, a testament to the profound reverence and heroic status Lachit Borphukan holds in the hearts of the Assamese people.