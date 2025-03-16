A Bengal Tribe Celebrates Baha Parab With Just Water And Flower Pollen

Asansol: As the country is drenched in the colours of Holi, the Baha tribe of Asansol in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal sets the tone for the vernal festival the very next day.

Baha Parab, as it is popularly termed, is worshipping the nature god a day after Purnima (full moon) sans the colours or vermilion. People smear each other with water mixed with flower pollen. During the three-day Baha Parab, tribals enjoy themselves with dancing and singing with their families.

What is Baha Parab?

On the first day of the festival, the men of the Baha tribe collect the pollen and the place of the deity under a tree is sanctified. On the second day, the deity is worshipped with the pollen and khichdi is prepared for lunch. In the evening, water and flowers offered to the deity are given to every household as prasad. On the last day, the Baski Maha ritual is celebrated with anfare. The festival starts early in the morning with immense joy coupled with dance and song. Water mixed with flower petals is poured on each other to conclude the day, and thus the spring festival.

However, not everyone can pour water on anyone. Only relatives can pour water on each other. The younger ones pour water on the heads of the elders and bow down to show respect. In return, the elders also pour water and bless them. People throng the Haramdi village in Hirapur of Asansol to witness the unique festival — Baha Parab.

The elders of the village say this Baha Parab is a festival of creation. In the spring, leaves and buds bloom, and then the flowers. The forest is filled with flowers. This Baha Parab is celebrated to honour the new creation of nature before using the flowers and leaves.

A ritual called Jaher is celebrated on the first day. A small cover or Jaher is made of one-challa straw under the trunk of a tree. The place is cleaned and sanitised. Sarai Maha is performed on the second day. The ritual of the third day is called Baha Baski Maha or Baha Sendra Maha. The full moon day is called Atkunami in the Santhali language. On this Atkunami day, the tradition of hunting or Sendra, is practised. Although, according to the rules of time, hunting is almost extinct now, it also has a symbolic meaning- exploration.

The exploration of trees, plants, bark and fruits that are used in the preparation of various medicines has been going on for ages. The previous night, 'Naike Baba' or devotees go from door-to-door with flowers. The next day, the old flowers are mixed with water with which the Holi is played.

"This festival is unique, as it is celebrated by exploring nature. In this three-day festival, while religious rituals and worship are performed, everyone also enjoys dancing and singing. However, no colour or abir (vermilion) is used in our festival because they are not natural. We celebrate the Baha Parab with water and the pollen of the flowers," Motilal Soren, a village, said.

Another young villager, Purnima Soren, said, "There is a lot of joy during these three days. We drink water mixed with the pollen of the flowers on the last day. We also dance and sing, and do not play with abir or any artificial colour."

Arshi Hansda, another young woman, said, "Khichuri (Khhichdi) is enjoyed during this Baha Parab. Along with that, we eat flatbread made with meat during this festival. This Baha Parab is celebrated together in 350 villages."