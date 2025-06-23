96 Pilgrims Who Were Stuck In Iran Return Home Via Operation Sindhu

Lucknow: A group of 96 pilgrims, who were stuck in Iran following the Iran-Israel conflict, returned home on Monday. With the tricolour in their hands and smiles on their faces, the once-stranded pilgrims exited the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. They thanked the Indian Embassy for facilitating a safe return to the country under Operation Sindhu.
‘Heard Explosions’
According to the group, they had gone on a pilgrimage to Iraq and Iran and during their time in Iran, this conflict started. “We could hear explosions as there was bombing going on at several places. There were also fires, and we feared for our safety,” informed one from the group, adding, “we prayed for our lives as the situation worsened.”
Stuck For Seven Days
With the escalating situation, their return was postponed by seven days. “It was supposed to be a 22-day trip, but because of the conflict, we were stuck for 29 days. Though our return seemed practically impossible, the Indian Embassy stayed in touch with us constantly for four days, and both the Indian and Iranian governments enabled our evacuation from the country,” said a member of the group.
‘Common People Helped Us’
The pilgrims also told the media that locals were of immense aid to them. “The common people of Iran helped us with food and safe places,” said a pilgrim.
