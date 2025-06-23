ETV Bharat / bharat

96 Pilgrims Who Were Stuck In Iran Return Home Via Operation Sindhu

A group of 96 was on a pilgrimage in Iraq and Iran when the Iran-Israel conflict started and were stranded in Iran.

Operation Sindhu
Returned pilgrims meeting their families. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lucknow: A group of 96 pilgrims, who were stuck in Iran following the Iran-Israel conflict, returned home on Monday. With the tricolour in their hands and smiles on their faces, the once-stranded pilgrims exited the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. They thanked the Indian Embassy for facilitating a safe return to the country under Operation Sindhu.

‘Heard Explosions’

According to the group, they had gone on a pilgrimage to Iraq and Iran and during their time in Iran, this conflict started. “We could hear explosions as there was bombing going on at several places. There were also fires, and we feared for our safety,” informed one from the group, adding, “we prayed for our lives as the situation worsened.”

Stuck For Seven Days

With the escalating situation, their return was postponed by seven days. “It was supposed to be a 22-day trip, but because of the conflict, we were stuck for 29 days. Though our return seemed practically impossible, the Indian Embassy stayed in touch with us constantly for four days, and both the Indian and Iranian governments enabled our evacuation from the country,” said a member of the group.

‘Common People Helped Us’

The pilgrims also told the media that locals were of immense aid to them. “The common people of Iran helped us with food and safe places,” said a pilgrim.

Also Read

Flight Carrying 290 Indian Nationals From Iran Lands In Delhi, Over 1100 Evacuated So Far Under Op Sindhu

256 More Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land Safely In Delhi Under Operation Sindhu

Lucknow: A group of 96 pilgrims, who were stuck in Iran following the Iran-Israel conflict, returned home on Monday. With the tricolour in their hands and smiles on their faces, the once-stranded pilgrims exited the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. They thanked the Indian Embassy for facilitating a safe return to the country under Operation Sindhu.

‘Heard Explosions’

According to the group, they had gone on a pilgrimage to Iraq and Iran and during their time in Iran, this conflict started. “We could hear explosions as there was bombing going on at several places. There were also fires, and we feared for our safety,” informed one from the group, adding, “we prayed for our lives as the situation worsened.”

Stuck For Seven Days

With the escalating situation, their return was postponed by seven days. “It was supposed to be a 22-day trip, but because of the conflict, we were stuck for 29 days. Though our return seemed practically impossible, the Indian Embassy stayed in touch with us constantly for four days, and both the Indian and Iranian governments enabled our evacuation from the country,” said a member of the group.

‘Common People Helped Us’

The pilgrims also told the media that locals were of immense aid to them. “The common people of Iran helped us with food and safe places,” said a pilgrim.

Also Read

Flight Carrying 290 Indian Nationals From Iran Lands In Delhi, Over 1100 Evacuated So Far Under Op Sindhu

256 More Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land Safely In Delhi Under Operation Sindhu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAEL IRAN WARUP 96 PEOPLE RETURNED HOMELANDIRAQ IRAN PILGRIMAGEUP PILGRIMS RETURN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.