93rd Air Force Day: Air Chief Hails Op Sindoor, Highlights IAF's Commitment Beyond Combat Role
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said Operation Sindoor showed to world the true strength of India's air power and the professionalism of its air warriors.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebrations on Wednesday, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, paid tribute to generations of air warriors and their heroic contributions to the nation.
Addressing the grand event at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Air Chief highlighted key moments in IAF's history, from protecting Kashmir in 1947 to the recent Operation Sindoor, and praised the courage, precision and professionalism that continue to define the force today.
Calling it a proud moment for the country, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the success of Operation Sindoor showed the true strength of India's air power and the professionalism of its air warriors.
"Our air warriors have made history in every era. From protecting Kashmir in 1947, the 1956 air strike, in 1971 formation of a new nation (Bangladesh), the 1999 Kargil War, the 2019 Balakot strike, to Operation Sindoor this year, the Indian Air Force has displayed great valour and bravery in protecting the tricolour," he said.
The Chief of Air Staff also heaped praise on India's defence mechanism gaining strength day by day with indigenously developed weapons. "Operation Sindoor's success fills us with professional pride. Our forces' successful execution of the operation proves to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days. India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness...The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities," AP Singh asserted.
"Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution," he added.
The Air Chief Marshal further pointed out that beyond the combat role, the Indian Air Force has consistently demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, both within India and abroad. "IAF was the first responder to numerous domestic disasters, providing various support to states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Our Air Warriors have taken an active part in operations during Assam Coal Mine Collapse, Shri Salem Tunnel Rescue, Mana Avalanche, Manipur Landslide and floods in various states like Assam, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh...," he said.
Earlier today, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected guard of honour and presented gallantry awards to brave air warriors following a grand parade and spectacular air show at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.
