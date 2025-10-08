ETV Bharat / bharat

93rd Air Force Day: Air Chief Hails Op Sindoor, Highlights IAF's Commitment Beyond Combat Role

New Delhi: On the occasion of 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebrations on Wednesday, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, paid tribute to generations of air warriors and their heroic contributions to the nation.

Addressing the grand event at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Air Chief highlighted key moments in IAF's history, from protecting Kashmir in 1947 to the recent Operation Sindoor, and praised the courage, precision and professionalism that continue to define the force today.

Calling it a proud moment for the country, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the success of Operation Sindoor showed the true strength of India's air power and the professionalism of its air warriors.

"Our air warriors have made history in every era. From protecting Kashmir in 1947, the 1956 air strike, in 1971 formation of a new nation (Bangladesh), the 1999 Kargil War, the 2019 Balakot strike, to Operation Sindoor this year, the Indian Air Force has displayed great valour and bravery in protecting the tricolour," he said.