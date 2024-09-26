ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai: Marina Beach To Host Air Show After 23 Years On 92nd Air Force Day

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Subsequently, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8th October at Indian Air Force Bases and Airports across the country.

IAF Vice Commander Premkumar speaking to the media
IAF Vice Commander Premkumar speaking to the media (Etv Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): This Air Force Day, on October 8, the iconic Marina Beach in Cheanni will be witness to an airshow by the Indian Air Force. Rehearsals are being conducted for the proposed show from October 2 to 5.

Aerial adventure programs will be held at Marina Beach on October 6 and parades by soldiers will be held at Tambaram Air Force Training Center on October 8.

The 92nd Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated across the country on October 8 with air shows and parades in Delhi by Indian Air Force personnel. The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Subsequently, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8th October at Indian Air Force Bases and Airports across the country.

Chief coordinator of the event, IAF Vice Commander Premkumar said, "On the 92nd Air Force Day, Air Force Air Adventure programs are being held at Chennai Marina. It is a very happy moment as these programs are being held at Marina. The Air Force Air Adventure program, which was held in Delhi so far, is now being held at Marina. It will be held on October 6 from 11 am to 2 pm. 72 flights from Arakkonam, Bengaluru, Thanjavur, Sulur and Tambaram will participate in this.

"Similarly, on October 8, a military parade will be held at Tambaram Air Force Base from 7:30 am to 11 am. And we expect around 15 lakh people to throng Marina to watch the air adventure show. We are going to make this a world record. The people of Chennai should enjoy this. The last time the programs were held in Chennai was on Air Force Day in 2003. Now, after 23 years, Air Adventures programs are again being held at Chennai Marina on Air Force Day," Premkumar said.

Also Read:

  1. IAF Globemaster Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi Enabling Life-Saving Surgery
  2. 128th Infantry Battalion Creates World Record By Planting Five Lakh Saplings In Hour

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): This Air Force Day, on October 8, the iconic Marina Beach in Cheanni will be witness to an airshow by the Indian Air Force. Rehearsals are being conducted for the proposed show from October 2 to 5.

Aerial adventure programs will be held at Marina Beach on October 6 and parades by soldiers will be held at Tambaram Air Force Training Center on October 8.

The 92nd Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated across the country on October 8 with air shows and parades in Delhi by Indian Air Force personnel. The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Subsequently, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8th October at Indian Air Force Bases and Airports across the country.

Chief coordinator of the event, IAF Vice Commander Premkumar said, "On the 92nd Air Force Day, Air Force Air Adventure programs are being held at Chennai Marina. It is a very happy moment as these programs are being held at Marina. The Air Force Air Adventure program, which was held in Delhi so far, is now being held at Marina. It will be held on October 6 from 11 am to 2 pm. 72 flights from Arakkonam, Bengaluru, Thanjavur, Sulur and Tambaram will participate in this.

"Similarly, on October 8, a military parade will be held at Tambaram Air Force Base from 7:30 am to 11 am. And we expect around 15 lakh people to throng Marina to watch the air adventure show. We are going to make this a world record. The people of Chennai should enjoy this. The last time the programs were held in Chennai was on Air Force Day in 2003. Now, after 23 years, Air Adventures programs are again being held at Chennai Marina on Air Force Day," Premkumar said.

Also Read:

  1. IAF Globemaster Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi Enabling Life-Saving Surgery
  2. 128th Infantry Battalion Creates World Record By Planting Five Lakh Saplings In Hour

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

92ND AIR FORCE DAYINDIAN AIR FORCEMARINA BEACHIAF AIR ADVENTURE SHOWMARINA BEACH TO HOST IAF SHOW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.