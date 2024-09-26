Chennai: Marina Beach To Host Air Show After 23 Years On 92nd Air Force Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): This Air Force Day, on October 8, the iconic Marina Beach in Cheanni will be witness to an airshow by the Indian Air Force. Rehearsals are being conducted for the proposed show from October 2 to 5.

Aerial adventure programs will be held at Marina Beach on October 6 and parades by soldiers will be held at Tambaram Air Force Training Center on October 8.

The 92nd Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated across the country on October 8 with air shows and parades in Delhi by Indian Air Force personnel. The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Subsequently, Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on 8th October at Indian Air Force Bases and Airports across the country.

Chief coordinator of the event, IAF Vice Commander Premkumar said, "On the 92nd Air Force Day, Air Force Air Adventure programs are being held at Chennai Marina. It is a very happy moment as these programs are being held at Marina. The Air Force Air Adventure program, which was held in Delhi so far, is now being held at Marina. It will be held on October 6 from 11 am to 2 pm. 72 flights from Arakkonam, Bengaluru, Thanjavur, Sulur and Tambaram will participate in this.

"Similarly, on October 8, a military parade will be held at Tambaram Air Force Base from 7:30 am to 11 am. And we expect around 15 lakh people to throng Marina to watch the air adventure show. We are going to make this a world record. The people of Chennai should enjoy this. The last time the programs were held in Chennai was on Air Force Day in 2003. Now, after 23 years, Air Adventures programs are again being held at Chennai Marina on Air Force Day," Premkumar said.