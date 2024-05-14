90% of the Cases Related to MCC Disposed of Amid Ongoing Lok Sabha Elections: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that it disposed of 90 per cent of complaints filed by several political parties over alleged violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) ever since it came into effect on March 16. Issuing a press release on Tuesday, the ECI said that "Approximately 425 major complaints, excluding canvassing related or clarificatory complaints, have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of ECI and CEOs. Of these, action has been taken (or matter disposed of) in 400 cases."

It further said that "Approximately 170, 95 and 160 complaints were filed by INC, BJP and Others respectively. Most of these complaints have been acted upon."

The poll panel in its press release notes that a few complaints of the Congress and BJP against each other are pending alleging violation of MCC inter alia broadly in the genre of divisive statements by top star campaigners on communal, caste, regional language divide, or the sanctity of the Constitution of India.

Similarly, highlighting the key decisions taken by the poll panel amidst the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, it said that "In one of the complaints filed by Telangana Congress, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was barred for 48 hours from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, shows and interviews and public utterances in the media for making statements violating MCC during a press meet."

"On INC complaint of capturing of a polling booth and tampering with EVM in Dahod Parliamentary constituency of Gujarat, re-poll was ordered and entire polling and police parties were placed under suspension and State authorities concerned have been directed to initiate departmental proceedings against them", it said.

Reiterating the statements of ECI on the responsibility of star campaigners while expecting them to maintain decorum, the ECI said, "Commission expects top leaders of political parties, especially of the major national parties, most of whom are star campaigners, to set good examples of campaign discourse expected of them in the current elections. It is primarily their responsibility to correct the course of their statements/utterances in the remaining phases to avoid any permanent dent on the delicately balanced social fabric of the country."

It further said that a total of 4,22,432 complaints have been filed on the C-Vigil App/Commission’s portal on violations for citizens as of May 14. Of these, action has been taken in 4,22,079 cases.

