Caste Census Cannot Be Stopped, 90 PC People Not Connected with System: Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj (ETV Bharat)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his address at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan organized at Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj on Saturday, said that there is no respect for skill in the country. This program was organized by the Human Rights Legal Network social organization.

There is no dearth of skills in India

Rahul Gandhi said that workers like cobblers, washermen and carpenters have tremendous skills and have tremendous strength but they are not respected in the country. "There is no dearth of skills in India. Certification centers should be opened in every district. The network of skills should be used optimally. The system does not talk to the workers at all," he said.

90 percent people are not connected to the system

Rahul Gandhi said that false claims are made about India becoming a superpower and 90 percent people are not connected to the system. Stating that caste census is very important, he said that the correct number of every caste should be known. 'Caste census will only reveal the population. No one should oppose it', he said. He further said that it should be known how the wealth is being distributed in India, how much wealth is going into the hands of which class of people. 'We want to know how much impact the Constitution has had on the society,' he said.

Not a single industrialist is from a reserved category

Rahul Gandhi said that none of the 500 leading industrialists of India is from a reserved category and none is OBC, Dalit or Adivasi. In the media also, reserved categories are not given a place in important positions, he said. '73% of the population in the country is of Dalits, backward and Adivasis. Policy should be based on the real situation of India. Caste census will help in the policy framework,' he said.

Narendra Modi ruined the banking system

Rahul Gandhi further said that Narendra Modi has ruined the entire banking system and only loans of 25 prominent people were waived off. Loans worth Rs. 16 lakh crore were waived off and not a single one of these was from the backward class, Dalit or tribal people, he said. It is unfortunate that even in the 21st century there is no caste census data.

The Leader of Opposition further said that the 50% limit on reservation also has to be abolished. Even in lateral entry, people with 90% population are ignored, he said, adding that it is the same in Bollywood and with the Miss India list. 'No OBC, Dalit and tribal woman has become Miss India,' he said.

India will not become a super power by embracing Modiji but it will become one only when 90 percent people participate, he said. Caste census is like an X-ray, but people sitting in the media oppose it, Rahul Gandhi said and added that the correct number of 90 percent people should be known in the media, film industry and Miss India. The situation is the same in the judiciary. If there is no constitution, democracy will end. Census will work to strengthen and protect the constitution. The constitution was not made by 10 percent people but by 100 percent people.

Reservation should be more than 50 percent

The Congress leader said that Adani does not protect the Constitution and, if 90 percent of the population is not given participation, the Constitution will not survive. Reservation should be more than 50 percent and it is the protector of the poor, farmers and laborers, he said. Modiji wants to work on the lines of Kings and Maharajas, he said, adding that the PM considers himself an emperor.

Caste census cannot be stopped

Rahul Gandhi said that caste census cannot be stopped and the public has made up its mind about this. If PM Modi does not follow this order, then another PM will have to do this work and this is a battle of ideology, he said. 'I do not talk about caste census for the sake of politics. Caste census and increasing reservation above 50 percent is the way to give equal rights to everyone. Even if raising the issue of caste census will cause harm in politics, I will still keep raising this issue,' he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that one day a senior journalist came to me and said that the then Prime Minister of Pakistan wanted friendship between the two countries. 'If you get this work done, you will get a different identity. Grandmother Indira Gandhi had told me this. I do not work to be remembered but I do work worth remembering,' he said.