9 Hardcore PLGA Maoists With Rs 23 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Bijapur, Dealing A Major Blow To Naxal Network

Bijapur: Nine Maoists from the most powerful battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) surrendered marking a significant success for security forces. According to the Bijapur police, the surrendered Maoists were influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.
Surrender of Notorious Naxalites
Among those who surrendered, Lakshmi Madvi, Pulli Irpa, Bhima Madkam, and Ramesh Karam were close associates of top Maoist leader Hidma and were involved in various extremist activities. The remaining five--Hunga Mandavi, Rama Punem, Deva Madkam, Ramlu Bhandari, and Singa Mandavi--were also engaged in Maoist operations.
Profiles of the Surrendered Maoists
The surrendered Maoists carried a total reward of Rs 23 lakh and had been involved in several major Naxal attacks:
- Lakshmi Madvi alias Khuto (18 years old): Member of PLGA Battalion No. 01, active since 2015, with an Rs 8 lakh reward on her.
- Napulli Irpa alias Tara (20 years old): ACM (AOB Division) member, active since 2013, with a Rs 5 lakh reward.
- Bhima Madkam (24 years old): Carried a Rs 5 lakh reward.
- Ramesh Karam (24 years old): ACM South Sub-Zonal Bureau Doctor Team member, Rs 5 lakh reward.
- Singa Madvi (19 years old): Dharmavaram RPC Militia Platoon A Section member, active since 2019.
- Ramlu Bhandari alias Ramu (27 years old): Vice-President of Marudbaka RPC CNM, active since 2017.
- Deva Madkam alias Madhu (32 years old): Member of Dharmavaram RPC Jantana Sarkar, active since 2016.
- Rama Punem alias Takka (30 years old): Militia member, active since 2004.
- Hunga Madvi alias Katti: Active since 2016.
Major Incidents Involving the Surrendered Maoists
The surrendered Maoists were involved in multiple violent attacks, including:
- Lakshmi Madvi: Participated in the Dharmavaram camp attack with Hidma in January 2024.
- Pulli Irpa alias Tara: Engaged in the police-Naxalite encounters in Odisha's Kaliguda (May 2020), Kangerghati (July 2020), and Metaguda (February 2020).
- Bhima Madkam: Took part in the Chintagufa attack (2017) where 25 soldiers were martyred, the Minpa attack (2020) where 17 soldiers died, and the Tekalgudam encounter (April 3, 2021) in which 22 soldiers were killed. He was also involved in a 2022 attack that left one soldier martyred.
- Ramesh Karam: Involved in the Mirtur police station attack (2017, three soldiers martyred), the Tekalguda encounter (April 3, 2021, 22 soldiers martyred), and the Errapalli attack (February 2020, five soldiers martyred, carried out by 300-500 Maoists).
- Other Surrendered Maoists were involved in planting IEDs, digging spike holes, and other ambush activities.
Major Blow to PLGA and Naxal Movement
The surrender of these nine hardcore Maoists has weakened the PLGA and the larger Naxalite network. Security forces consider this a major success, as it may lead to crucial intelligence on Maoist operations and strategies.
