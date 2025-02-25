ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Hardcore PLGA Maoists With Rs 23 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Bijapur, Dealing A Major Blow To Naxal Network

Nine PLGA Maoists surrender in Bijapur, influenced by Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy, marking a major success for security forces. ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: Nine Maoists from the most powerful battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) surrendered marking a significant success for security forces. According to the Bijapur police, the surrendered Maoists were influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

Surrender of Notorious Naxalites

Among those who surrendered, Lakshmi Madvi, Pulli Irpa, Bhima Madkam, and Ramesh Karam were close associates of top Maoist leader Hidma and were involved in various extremist activities. The remaining five--Hunga Mandavi, Rama Punem, Deva Madkam, Ramlu Bhandari, and Singa Mandavi--were also engaged in Maoist operations.

Profiles of the Surrendered Maoists

The surrendered Maoists carried a total reward of Rs 23 lakh and had been involved in several major Naxal attacks: