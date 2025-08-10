ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Days Since Bihar Draft Rolls Published, No Party Filed Objections: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said that since the Bihar draft voters' list was published on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.

The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.

The EC said between August 1 and 3 pm of August 10 (Sunday), no booth-level agent (BLA) appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.

According to the EC, 1.61 lakh BLAs have been deployed by various parties just before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of state electoral rolls began in June. As many as 8,341 forms were received for inclusion or removal of names from individual electors.