9 children injured as DJ van comes in contact with live wire in Amethi

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

Nine children in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh suffered burn injuries after coming into contact with an 11,000-Volt live wire during a religious procession. The incident occurred in Sangrampur after a 'bhandara' programme at a Shiva temple. The children were returning home on a DJ van after the event. Eight of them are stable and receiving treatment, while one child has been referred to a higher centre in Lucknow.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Nine children suffered burn injuries on Monday after they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt live wire during a religious procession in the Amethi district, police said. The district police said the incident happened in the Sangrampur area this evening when the children, aged between nine and 15, were returning home on a DJ van after a 'bhandara' programme at a temple to mark the Ayodhya consecration ceremony.

"Suddenly, they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt line. In total, nine children got burnt. They were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Eight of them are stable and receiving treatment. One child has been referred to a higher centre in Lucknow," Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said in a video statement shared by the Amethi police on its verified X account. Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said there was a 'bhandara' in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station.

The children were part of a procession that was taken out in the same place. Singh said all the injured children were admitted to the Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment, and one of them, Nandan Singh (15), was sent to trauma centre in Lucknow as his condition was critical.

