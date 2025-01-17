ETV Bharat / bharat

Decision to set up 8th Pay Commission pro-employee, progressive: All India NPS Employees Federation

National President of All India NPS Employees Federation welcomed government's announcement and said more than one crore of employees and pensioners will benefit from Commission.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:11 AM IST

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission is a pro-employee and progressive step to ensure the welfare of the government workforce, said Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of All India NPS Employees Federation.

Welcoming the government's announcement, he said more than one crore employees and pensioners will be benefited by the Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

"All India NPS Employees Federation, which is working for the welfare of central and state government employees having more than five lakh members, wholeheartedly welcome this pro-employee and progressive step by the Modi government," Patel said.

He said that the government's decision would go a long way in ensuring the welfare of government employees and would also encourage them to contribute more towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Read More

  1. Good News | PM Modi Approves Setup Of 8th Central Pay Commission For Central Government Employees
  2. Central Govt Employees Now Eligible TO Travel On Premium Trains Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar Express Under LTC Scheme

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission is a pro-employee and progressive step to ensure the welfare of the government workforce, said Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of All India NPS Employees Federation.

Welcoming the government's announcement, he said more than one crore employees and pensioners will be benefited by the Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

"All India NPS Employees Federation, which is working for the welfare of central and state government employees having more than five lakh members, wholeheartedly welcome this pro-employee and progressive step by the Modi government," Patel said.

He said that the government's decision would go a long way in ensuring the welfare of government employees and would also encourage them to contribute more towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Read More

  1. Good News | PM Modi Approves Setup Of 8th Central Pay Commission For Central Government Employees
  2. Central Govt Employees Now Eligible TO Travel On Premium Trains Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar Express Under LTC Scheme

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

8TH PAY COMMISSION BENEFITSREVISE SALARIES GOV EMPLOYEESPENSIONERS BENEFITMANJEET SINGH PATEL8TH PAY COMMISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.