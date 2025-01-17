ETV Bharat / bharat

Decision to set up 8th Pay Commission pro-employee, progressive: All India NPS Employees Federation

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission is a pro-employee and progressive step to ensure the welfare of the government workforce, said Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of All India NPS Employees Federation.

Welcoming the government's announcement, he said more than one crore employees and pensioners will be benefited by the Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.