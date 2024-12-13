ETV Bharat / bharat

86 Indian Nationals Attacked Or Murdered In Various Countries In 2023: Centre Tells Parliament

New Delhi: Eighty-six Indian nationals were attacked or murdered in various countries in 2023, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the data in a written response to a query.

In his response, he shared country-wise data for the last three years.

The figures were -- 29 in 2021, 57 in 2022 and 86 in 2023.

In 2023, out of the 86 Indian nationals who were attacked or murdered, the figures for the US stood at 12, while it was 10 each for Canada, the UK and Saudi Arabia, as per the data shared.

"The safety and security of Indians abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the government of India. Our Missions and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incident. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the cases are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished," he said.

These issues are also raised during meetings with the government officials of the countries concerned, "including at the highest levels as appropriate", the minister said.

In a separate query, he was asked about the number of Indian citizens who voluntarily surrendered their Indian citizenships during last five years, state-wise and year-wise, the reasons thereof.