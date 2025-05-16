ETV Bharat / bharat

85-Year-Old Former Chinese Soldier Faces Deportation After 60 Years In MP

A former Chinese soldier, who married a local woman in Tirodi, Madhya Pradesh, is facing the threat of deportation as his visa has expired.

Etv Bharat
a. Former Chinese soldier Wang Chi, alias Raj Bahadur, who has been living in Tirodi tehsil of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, is seen with his wife Sushila. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Balaghat: An 85-year-old former Chinese soldier, Wang Chi alias Raj Bahadur, who has been living in Tirodi tehsil of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh for more than six decades, is now facing the threat of deportation. The Government of India has sent a message to his son Vishnu’s mobile, stating that his father’s visa will expire on May 4, 2025. Following this, the entire family is fearful that he may be deported.

Wang Chi's family fears leaving India

It was stated in the message that Wang Chi has to contact the Foreigner Registration Office or the SP office of the district to regularise his stay in India or else he has to leave India. However, Wang Chi's family has not contacted anyone till now. Wang Chi is still in Tirodi. But his family is afraid that the government and officials may force him to leave India.

Wang Chi was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Wang Chi's son Vishnu said that "due to the tension between India and Pakistan, he could not apply for his father's long term visa in the Chinese embassy. He wants his father to stay here. It may be recalled that Wang Chi was arrested by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh in 1963. Before being released on the court's order in March 1969, he served his sentence in different jails of Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for seven years. After this, the government left him in Tirodi of the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Here Wang Chi started a flour mill business.

Wang Chi married a local woman

While living in Tirodi, Wang Chi married a local resident Sushila. He has three children, including son Vishnu. His son, two daughters and grandchildren all live in Tirodi. Vishnu says that his father has been living in Tirodi for about six decades. He never had any problem, but when he went to China for the first time in 2017 to meet his family, since then he started facing problems in getting the visa.

Wang Chi's son's appeal to the Indian government

Vishnu said that each time, the visa duration keeps getting shorter. Initially, they received a one-year visa, then it was reduced to six months, and now it's only for three months.
He added that his family's financial condition is weak, and it is difficult for him to spend Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every time just to get a three-month visa.

He has requested the government to allow his father to stay in the country. Vishnu, son of Wang Chi, said he works a low-paying job. If he continues to spend such a large amount on frequent visas, his entire family will be pushed to the streets.

Read more: Four Chinese Nationals Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Balaghat: An 85-year-old former Chinese soldier, Wang Chi alias Raj Bahadur, who has been living in Tirodi tehsil of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh for more than six decades, is now facing the threat of deportation. The Government of India has sent a message to his son Vishnu’s mobile, stating that his father’s visa will expire on May 4, 2025. Following this, the entire family is fearful that he may be deported.

Wang Chi's family fears leaving India

It was stated in the message that Wang Chi has to contact the Foreigner Registration Office or the SP office of the district to regularise his stay in India or else he has to leave India. However, Wang Chi's family has not contacted anyone till now. Wang Chi is still in Tirodi. But his family is afraid that the government and officials may force him to leave India.

Wang Chi was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Wang Chi's son Vishnu said that "due to the tension between India and Pakistan, he could not apply for his father's long term visa in the Chinese embassy. He wants his father to stay here. It may be recalled that Wang Chi was arrested by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh in 1963. Before being released on the court's order in March 1969, he served his sentence in different jails of Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for seven years. After this, the government left him in Tirodi of the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Here Wang Chi started a flour mill business.

Wang Chi married a local woman

While living in Tirodi, Wang Chi married a local resident Sushila. He has three children, including son Vishnu. His son, two daughters and grandchildren all live in Tirodi. Vishnu says that his father has been living in Tirodi for about six decades. He never had any problem, but when he went to China for the first time in 2017 to meet his family, since then he started facing problems in getting the visa.

Wang Chi's son's appeal to the Indian government

Vishnu said that each time, the visa duration keeps getting shorter. Initially, they received a one-year visa, then it was reduced to six months, and now it's only for three months.
He added that his family's financial condition is weak, and it is difficult for him to spend Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every time just to get a three-month visa.

He has requested the government to allow his father to stay in the country. Vishnu, son of Wang Chi, said he works a low-paying job. If he continues to spend such a large amount on frequent visas, his entire family will be pushed to the streets.

Read more: Four Chinese Nationals Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WANG CHI LIVE IN TIRODI OF BALAGHATSON VISHNU APPEALS TO INDIA GOVTBALAGHAT 1962 INDO CHINA WARBALAGHAT WANG CHI FACE DEPORTATIONFORMER CHINESE SOLDIER WANG CHI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.