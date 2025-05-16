85-Year-Old Former Chinese Soldier Faces Deportation After 60 Years In MP

Balaghat: An 85-year-old former Chinese soldier, Wang Chi alias Raj Bahadur, who has been living in Tirodi tehsil of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh for more than six decades, is now facing the threat of deportation. The Government of India has sent a message to his son Vishnu’s mobile, stating that his father’s visa will expire on May 4, 2025. Following this, the entire family is fearful that he may be deported.

Wang Chi's family fears leaving India

It was stated in the message that Wang Chi has to contact the Foreigner Registration Office or the SP office of the district to regularise his stay in India or else he has to leave India. However, Wang Chi's family has not contacted anyone till now. Wang Chi is still in Tirodi. But his family is afraid that the government and officials may force him to leave India.

Wang Chi was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Wang Chi's son Vishnu said that "due to the tension between India and Pakistan, he could not apply for his father's long term visa in the Chinese embassy. He wants his father to stay here. It may be recalled that Wang Chi was arrested by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh in 1963. Before being released on the court's order in March 1969, he served his sentence in different jails of Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for seven years. After this, the government left him in Tirodi of the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Here Wang Chi started a flour mill business.

Wang Chi married a local woman

While living in Tirodi, Wang Chi married a local resident Sushila. He has three children, including son Vishnu. His son, two daughters and grandchildren all live in Tirodi. Vishnu says that his father has been living in Tirodi for about six decades. He never had any problem, but when he went to China for the first time in 2017 to meet his family, since then he started facing problems in getting the visa.

Wang Chi's son's appeal to the Indian government

Vishnu said that each time, the visa duration keeps getting shorter. Initially, they received a one-year visa, then it was reduced to six months, and now it's only for three months.

He added that his family's financial condition is weak, and it is difficult for him to spend Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every time just to get a three-month visa.

He has requested the government to allow his father to stay in the country. Vishnu, son of Wang Chi, said he works a low-paying job. If he continues to spend such a large amount on frequent visas, his entire family will be pushed to the streets.

