85 To 90% Home Ministry Office Shifted To New Common Central Secretariat-3 At Kartavya Path

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At least 85 to 90 per cent office of the Union Home Ministry has been shifted to the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS)-3 buildings situated along the Kartavya Path, near India Gate. Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to shift to his new office after the Monsoon session of the Parliament is over.

“At present the home minister is working from his residence and the Parliament office chamber. Once the session is over, the minister will also shift his office to CCS-3,” said a senior official aware of the development. The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament ends on August 21.

In fact, the shifting of the home ministry started two weeks back. “Almost regularly we are shifting our office assets and all other items to the new home ministry building,” said another official.

Ever since the home ministry has started shifting its office, no official meeting of the ministry is being at North Block. However, a number of staff of Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are presently working from the North Block.

Built in the early 1930s as part of Edwin Lutyen's grand design for the British imperial capital, North Block has long been the nerve centre of India’s internal security, housing the home ministry since its inception.

ETV Bharat had recently filed a story that Home Minister Shah will have a new office at the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS)-3 buildings situated along the Kartavya Path, near India Gate from September this year. The new office of the Home Ministry has been redeveloped under the ambitious Central Vista Project.

More than 88 per cent work of CCS-1, 2 and 3 under the central vista project has been completed and the entire work will be completed by September.Home secretary Govind Mohan and almost all the senior officials have already shifted to the CCS-3.

The MHA has allocated nearly 350 rooms in the new building. The red-sandstone building at North Block has been home to the MHA for about 90 years.A mega museum named Yuge Yugeen Bharat will come up in the North Block and the South Block once the offices are vacated. It will be one of the largest museums in the world with an area of 1.55 lakh square metres and 950 rooms.

The North Block, along with its twin, South Block, was more than just an administrative hub, it was a statement of imperial power. Over decades since independence, the North Block has hosted key decisions-from internal security policies to critical negotiations during times of crisis.

However, the colonial era buildings lack modern infrastructure. Logistical challenges in the North Block have made the functioning more difficult. The Central Vista Redevelopment Project, launched in 2020, aims to address these issues by creating state-of-the-art offices for India’s governance machinery. The CCS-3 building which will relocate MHA,, is part of the vision-a spacious, digitally integrated complex designed for efficiency.

