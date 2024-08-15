ETV Bharat / bharat

85 Per Cent Of Quarries in Kerala Are Illegal: Ecologist Madhav Gadgil

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil suggested several ways to protect the environment in Kerala. He has batted for the Goa model of homestay tourism to be implemented in Wayanad in Kerala.

Noted ecologist Madhav Gagdil spoke on measures to protect enviornment in Kerala
Noted ecologist Madhav Gagdil spoke on measures to protect enviornment in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

Wayanad (Kerala)/Pune (Maharashtra): In the wake of the landsides in Wayanad, noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has slammed the operation of quarries and environmental exploitation In Kerala.

Gadgil shared his views and gave suggestions for environmental protection in Kerala during an environmental protection meeting organised by the Nature Conservancy In Kalpatta. Gadgil joined the meeting virtually.

"85 per cent of quarries in Kerala are illegal. There are no accurate figures of how many quarries are functional. Globally, India has a poor ranking in environmental protection. This must change. Mining jobs including those in Kerala should be handed over to locals. The entire quarries should be taken over by the government. The management of the quarries in Kerala should be entrusted to the Kudumbashree members," asserted Gadgil.

He also claimed that the resort construction was badly affecting the nature. "The Goa model of homestay tourism should be implemented in Wayanad. Tea The tea plantations should be taken over by Labour Cooperative Societies," he added.

Gadgil headed the Western Ghats ecology experts panel set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010 and the panel submitted its report to the Centre. However, the report was rejected by the government.

Gadgil also announced Rs 25,000 for Wayanad landslide victims. He also said the Wayanad landslide victims need to be rehabilitated properly. He also pointed out that rehabilitation has not been done correctly in previous natural disasters including in Maharashtra.

At least 230 people died in the Wayanad landslides.

Wayanad (Kerala)/Pune (Maharashtra): In the wake of the landsides in Wayanad, noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has slammed the operation of quarries and environmental exploitation In Kerala.

Gadgil shared his views and gave suggestions for environmental protection in Kerala during an environmental protection meeting organised by the Nature Conservancy In Kalpatta. Gadgil joined the meeting virtually.

"85 per cent of quarries in Kerala are illegal. There are no accurate figures of how many quarries are functional. Globally, India has a poor ranking in environmental protection. This must change. Mining jobs including those in Kerala should be handed over to locals. The entire quarries should be taken over by the government. The management of the quarries in Kerala should be entrusted to the Kudumbashree members," asserted Gadgil.

He also claimed that the resort construction was badly affecting the nature. "The Goa model of homestay tourism should be implemented in Wayanad. Tea The tea plantations should be taken over by Labour Cooperative Societies," he added.

Gadgil headed the Western Ghats ecology experts panel set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010 and the panel submitted its report to the Centre. However, the report was rejected by the government.

Gadgil also announced Rs 25,000 for Wayanad landslide victims. He also said the Wayanad landslide victims need to be rehabilitated properly. He also pointed out that rehabilitation has not been done correctly in previous natural disasters including in Maharashtra.

At least 230 people died in the Wayanad landslides.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHAV GADGILQUARRIESENVIORNMENTMININGWAYANAD LANDSLIDES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.