ETV Bharat / bharat

85 Per Cent Of Quarries in Kerala Are Illegal: Ecologist Madhav Gadgil

Wayanad (Kerala)/Pune (Maharashtra): In the wake of the landsides in Wayanad, noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has slammed the operation of quarries and environmental exploitation In Kerala.

Gadgil shared his views and gave suggestions for environmental protection in Kerala during an environmental protection meeting organised by the Nature Conservancy In Kalpatta. Gadgil joined the meeting virtually.

"85 per cent of quarries in Kerala are illegal. There are no accurate figures of how many quarries are functional. Globally, India has a poor ranking in environmental protection. This must change. Mining jobs including those in Kerala should be handed over to locals. The entire quarries should be taken over by the government. The management of the quarries in Kerala should be entrusted to the Kudumbashree members," asserted Gadgil.

He also claimed that the resort construction was badly affecting the nature. "The Goa model of homestay tourism should be implemented in Wayanad. Tea The tea plantations should be taken over by Labour Cooperative Societies," he added.