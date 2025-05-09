ETV Bharat / bharat

X Blocks 8000 Accounts In India Amid Govt's Crackdown On Misinformation

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the Indian government.

The team of X's Global Government Affairs (GGA) said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees.

The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users, mentioned a post by GGA on its handle.

The GGA said it would comply with the orders, but cited it as a decision which is not an easy one.

"To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process..," it said.