X Blocks 8000 Accounts In India Amid Govt's Crackdown On Misinformation

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the Indian government.
The team of X's Global Government Affairs (GGA) said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees.
The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users, mentioned a post by GGA on its handle.
The GGA said it would comply with the orders, but cited it as a decision which is not an easy one.
"To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process..," it said.
"..This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians' ability to access information," GGA added.
"X is exploring all possible legal avenues available to the company. We encourage all users who are impacted by these blocking orders to seek appropriate relief from the courts," it mentioned.
Further, the team stated, "We have provided the affected users with notice of the actions in accordance with our policies. Affected users may also contact the Indian government at cyberlaw@meity.gov.in."
As per reports, the government's move is aimed at putting a check on misinformation being spread online after it launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. A few social media users were reportedly found sharing misleading, manipulated or outdated visuals, some of which were deepfake videos, and falsely attributed to cross-border developments, thereby inviting action.
