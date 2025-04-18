ETV Bharat / bharat

80-Meter Long Tunnel Built In Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Streamline Devotee Flow

Ayodhya: A tunnel, approximately 80 meters in length, has been constructed in the premises of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya to facilitate the movement of devotees.

This tunnel, located almost 15 feet below the ground level near the main gate, is designed to manage the flow of devotees during 'Parikrama' (circumambulation).

Temple authorities said that the tunnel made beneath the temple complex has been constructed in such a way that around 1.50 lakh devotees will be able to circumambulate the Ram temple simultaneously.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Project Manager Vinod Mehta said the construction of the underground tunnel is designed in a way that it can easily manage the large crowds visiting the temple.