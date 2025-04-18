80-Meter Long Tunnel Built In Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Streamline Devotee Flow

Ayodhya: A tunnel, approximately 80 meters in length, has been constructed in the premises of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya to facilitate the movement of devotees.
This tunnel, located almost 15 feet below the ground level near the main gate, is designed to manage the flow of devotees during 'Parikrama' (circumambulation).
Temple authorities said that the tunnel made beneath the temple complex has been constructed in such a way that around 1.50 lakh devotees will be able to circumambulate the Ram temple simultaneously.
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Project Manager Vinod Mehta said the construction of the underground tunnel is designed in a way that it can easily manage the large crowds visiting the temple.
"It will help in avoiding congestion between those entering the temple and those circumambulating. The tunnel is part of the project that includes the construction of an 800-meter-long rampart for circumambulation," Mehta said.
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony attended by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat along with hundreds of devotees.
Built on the sacred site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the 161-feet high, three-storey temple complex spans over 2.7 acres with carved stones. The main sanctum sanctorum houses a majestic idol of Ram Lalla, carved from black stone.
