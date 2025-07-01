ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Years On, GST A Burden For Common Man, Boon For Billionaires: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Eight years on, the Modi government’s GST is not a tax reform - it’s a brutal tool of economic injustice and corporate cronyism. It was designed to punish the poor, crush MSMEs, undermine states, and benefit a few billionaire friends of the Prime Minister, alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

A “Good and Simple Tax” was promised. Instead, India got a compliance nightmare and a five-slab tax regime that has been amended over 900 times. Even caramel popcorn and cream buns are caught in its web of confusion, he pointed out.

The bureaucratic maze favours big corporates, who can navigate its loopholes with armies of accountants, while small shopkeepers, MSMEs, and ordinary traders drown in red tape. The GST portal remains a source of daily harassment, he lamented.

MSMEs, the country’s largest job creators, have suffered the most. Over 18 lakh enterprises have shut down since the rollout of GST eight years ago, he recalled.

Citizens now pay GST on everything from tea to health insurance, while corporates enjoy over Rs 1 lakh crore in tax breaks annually, he said.