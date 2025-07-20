8-Year-Old Murdered Over 80 Lakh Ransom, Body Found After Nearly 3 Months

Agra: The body of an eight-year-old boy who was kidnapped nearly three months ago from Agra in Uttar Pradesh was recovered in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The Class 1 student, Abhay Pratap, was kidnapped from the Fatehabad police station area of Agra on April 30, with abductors then demanding a ransom of Rs 80 lakh through several letters.

As per police officials, his body was recovered by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday after an accused held by police in Agra revealed the chilling details of the crime and the location where the body was kept. The body was found in a sack buried in a pit on the side of the highway near Maniyan, a village located in Rajasthan's Dhaulpur district.

Ransom Demanded Through Letters

Abhay's father, Vijay Pratap, a local businessman from Vijay Nagar in Agra, had told police that his son had gone to a grocery store on April 30, but never returned.

The parents frantically searched for Abhay before approaching the police. Two days later, a paper was found near the house, in which the alleged kidnappers demanded Rs 80 lakh. More such letters demanding ransom were found in the following days, with kidnappers threatening to murder the child if the money was not paid. The family did not receive any phone calls from the alleged abductors.

Accused Revealed Chilling Details

ACP Fatehabad Amardeep Lal said they had taken a person into custody a few days ago, and following sustained interrogation, he revealed that the child had been murdered and that his body was buried near the highway ahead of Maniyan village.

The accused worked in a grocery shop near the boy's home. Following this, the inputs were shared with the Police in Dholpur district, who recovered the body on Saturday. The police did not reveal the identity of the accused but said further investigation in the case was going on, and they were trying to figure out if more people were involved in the crime.