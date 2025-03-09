8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In Ranthambore National Park, Experts Suspect Tiger Attack

Sawai Madhopur: Forest officials in Rajasthan claimed to have found a dead tiger cub near Bhadlaw pond in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Saturday.
The discovery has sparked concern among the wildlife department and enthusiasts.
Officials said that the cub might be the offspring of tigress T-125 Riddhi and was found by the forest department personnel during a routine patrol in the Bhadlaw forest area.
“Upon receiving the report, forest officials quickly arrived at the scene, recovered the cub’s body, and transported it to Rajbagh Naka,” they said.
Later, a team of veterinarians was sent to conduct a post-mortem of the body, which was subsequently cremated in the presence of forest and administrative officials.
Dr. Ramanand Bhakar, Deputy Forest Conservator and Deputy Field Director of the Tiger Project at Ranthambore confirmed the development and said that it appeared to have been killed by another tiger.
“During a patrol two days prior, T-125 Riddhi and her cubs were observed in the area. Additionally, camera trap photos captured images of male tiger T-2311 on Saturday night, suggesting a possible connection between the two tigers,” he said.
Viscera samples of the dead cub, estimated to be around eight months old, have been sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis.
Meanwhile, the incident puts a spotlight on the challenges faced by wildlife authorities in managing big cats in the Ranthambore National Park, which is home to one of the largest tiger populations in India.
