ETV Bharat / bharat

8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In Ranthambore National Park, Experts Suspect Tiger Attack

Sawai Madhopur: Forest officials in Rajasthan claimed to have found a dead tiger cub near Bhadlaw pond in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

The discovery has sparked concern among the wildlife department and enthusiasts.

Officials said that the cub might be the offspring of tigress T-125 Riddhi and was found by the forest department personnel during a routine patrol in the Bhadlaw forest area.

“Upon receiving the report, forest officials quickly arrived at the scene, recovered the cub’s body, and transported it to Rajbagh Naka,” they said.

Later, a team of veterinarians was sent to conduct a post-mortem of the body, which was subsequently cremated in the presence of forest and administrative officials.