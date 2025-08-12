79th I-Day Celebrations: Home Ministry Sounds High Alert For Delhi-NCR Region

New Delhi: Ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, a high alert has been sounded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Delhi-NCR region as Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has announced plans to create turmoil on August 15.

"A high alert has been sounded across Delhi and NCR, with Central paramilitary forces and other security agencies have been asked to stay on maximum alert," a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Quoting intelligence inputs, the official said anti-India forces from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) may try to create sabotage during and after the Independence Day celebrations. "As India gave a major blow to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with Operation Sindoor, Pakistan-backed terrorists would try to create sabotage during the Independence Day celebrations," the official added.

Similarly, an alert has also been sounded in Jammu & Kashmir, too. In a video message on Monday, in possession of ETV Bharat, Pannun issued a threat of creating turmoil during the I-Day celebrations in Delhi. "We are verifying the seriousness of the video message following the fact that on several earlier occasions, the Sikh terrorists kept releasing such threatening videos," the official stated.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the historic Red Fort, a multi-layered security arrangement has already been put in place involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, SPG personnel, military intelligence and other security agencies.

During the full-dress rehearsal on August 13, all markets and roads near the Red Fort will be completely shut, with traffic diversions implemented at multiple points. Anti-drone systems, CCTV cameras, snipers and other security arrangements have also been put in place.

The MHA has also asked all states to celebrate the occasion with maximum precautions. It has decided to organise band performances throughout the country. This is the first time such a band performance will be conducted throughout the country to promote patriotic fervour among the citizens.

"To promote patriotic fervour among citizens during the Independence Day ceremony 2025, band performances will be conducted throughout the country for the first time in around 142 prominent locations. Local administrations may be instructed to provide all the necessary support for the same," an MHA letter addressed to the chief secretaries and administrators of states and UTs, respectively, said.

Categorising the celebrations in states and UTs in four different levels, including state level, district level, sub-divisional and block level as well as Panchayat headquarters and village level, the MHA further suggested identifying the most prominent location of each district and carrying out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

"School students, NSS, My Bharat, NCC, youth organisations and social groups may be associated with this effort," the MHA said.