78th Independence Day Celebrated At Ramoji Film City

'Eenadu' Managing Director Ch. Kiron hoisting the national flag at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on the occassion of 78th Independence Day ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held with patriotic fervour in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on Thursday. 'Eenadu' Managing Director Ch. Kiron hoisted the national flag.

Margadarsi Managing Director Shailaja Kiran, RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari, ETV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bapineedu K, Ramoji Group Human Resources (HR) President Gopal Rao, Eenadu Telangana Editor DN Prasad, RFC Director Sivaramakrishna, heads of various departments, employees of Ramoji group organisations including Eenadu, ETV, and ETV Bharat participated in the event.

Ramoji Film City is the dream destination for holiday-makers. Spread over the magnificent 2000 acres, the one-of-its-kind film-induced thematic tourism destination is distinguished for its pioneering initiative. It has been recognised as the world’s largest film city by the Guinness Book of World Records. Around 200 film units come to the Ramoji Film City every year to realise their celluloid dreams. Over 2500 films in almost all Indian languages have been shot at the picturesque venue.

Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated in nook and corner of the country with much fanfare. The countrywide celebrations were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister addressed the countrymen and spoke about the work done by his government in the last 10 years.