77 Pakistani Hindus Barred From Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra Following Pahalgam Attack

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has cancelled registration of 77 Pakistani Hindu pilgrims for the world-famous Char Dham Yatra, set to begin on April 30.

This comes following strict security and diplomatic measures by India following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent ban on Pakistani nationals undertaking the pilgrimage this year.

“About 77 pilgrims from Pakistan had registered online for the Char Dham Yatra, which has been cancelled immediately. No Pakistani citizen will be given entry in the Char Dham Yatra this year,” said Uttarakhand’s Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

“Terrorism and tourism cannot go together. As per the instructions of the Government of India, the visas of Pakistani citizens have also been cancelled, and they have been banned in India,” he said.

Maharaj said that all the officials were alerted regarding this so that there is no negligence in the security of the Char Dham Yatra.

Officials said the online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra have exceeded 21 lakh so far this year. Among these, 24,729 foreign nationals have registered to visit, including 77 from Pakistan, they said.

The Pahalgam attack triggered countrywide outrage, prompting the central government to suspend visas to people arriving from Pakistan. The Pakistani citizens currently living in India were also asked to return within 48 hours.

The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has issued an advisory for Pakistani visa holders present in the state. Those with a general visa in Uttarakhand will have to leave Uttarakhand and return to Pakistan by today, and Pakistani citizens living on a medical visa will have to leave Uttarakhand and return to Pakistan by April 29.

“At present, 250 Pakistani citizens are living in different districts of Uttarakhand, mostly in Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital, out of which 247 have come to India on a long-term visa and are mostly Pakistani Hindu citizens,” said police. “At least three Pakistani citizens are living in Uttarakhand on a short-term visa. All of them will have to leave the state and go to Pakistan as soon as possible,” they said.