Yellow-Red Striped 'Safa' With Long Veil & Brown Jacket: PM Modi's D-Day Attire Again In Focus

In this screenshot taken from @narendramodi via Youtube Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day looks on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square. For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look. Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design. In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta.

Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail. In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.