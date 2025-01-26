ETV Bharat / bharat

Yellow-Red Striped 'Safa' With Long Veil & Brown Jacket: PM Modi's D-Day Attire Again In Focus

Flamboyant turbans are a regular part of the PM's Independence Day and Republic Day looks, including last year's multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa.

In this screenshot taken from @narendramodi via Youtube Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
In this screenshot taken from @narendramodi via Youtube Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day looks on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square. For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look. Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design. In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta.

Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail. In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018. From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

