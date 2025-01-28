ETV Bharat / bharat

76th Republic Day Celebrations To Come To A Close With Beating Retreat Ceremony

New Delhi: In the majestic backdrop of a setting sun over the Raisina Hills, the iconic Vijay Chowk is set to immerse in the melodies of Indian tunes during the Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the culmination of 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 29.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the bands of the Indian Army (IA), the Indian Navy (IN), the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will play 30-foot-tapping Indian tunes before a distinguished audience, comprising President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, senior officials and the public.

"The ceremony will begin with the massed band’s ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ tune, followed by captivating tunes like ‘Amar Bharati’, ‘Indradhanush’, ‘Jai Janam Bhumi’, ‘Nati in Himalayan Valley’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’ and ‘Veer Siachen’ by the Pipes & Drums band. The CAPF bands will play ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Rajasthan Troops’, ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye and ‘Bharat ke Jawan’," the statement said.

"‘Galaxy Rider’, ‘Stride’, ‘Rubaru’ and ‘Millennium Flight Fantasy’ will be the tunes played by the band of IAF, while the IN band will play ‘Rashtriya Pratham’, ‘Nishak Nishpad’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Spread the Light of Freedom’, ‘Rhythm of the Reef’ and ‘Jai Bharati’. It will be followed by IA band which will play ‘Veer Sapoot’, ‘Taqat Watan’, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’, ‘Dhruv’ and ‘Faulad Ka Jigar’," the statement added.