75th Republic Day: Wishes Galore from World Leaders Including Maldives' Ex-Prez

New Delhi: Relations between India and Maldives may have touched the nadir, but Oppsoition leaders loyal to New Delhi haven't been deterred from extending wishes to the people of India on the special occasion.

Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stated, “On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength." Well, a wish from the current incumbent Mohamed Muizzu is awaited.

And Solih is not the only one - wishes galore from world leaders are pouring in. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the people of India on this day and hoped to deepen the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two nations. Blinken said President Joe Biden has termed the United States’ relationship with India “one of the most consequential in the world”.

In a statement, he said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India’s Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership… I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion".

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes to the country and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Macron is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

In a post in X, Macron said, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!".

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all praises for India on the occasion. He said, "India has made huge steps in development under PM Modi". He said, "India is a great culture. Very interesting, diverse & colorful. Russia is probably one of the few countries where Indian films are regularly broadcast on national television channels. I don't know of any other country like that. There are a lot of things that connect us".

The Israeli Embassy in India too wished India, "#HappyRepublicDay India! गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 🇮🇳🙏This year, our team of @IsraelinIndia embraced the spirit of India's #RepublicDay, a celebration of our shared values & diversity. 📹 Watch our diplomats don traditional attire from various Indian regions as they extend heartfelt wishes in regional languages..Whose look did you like the best? #JaiHindd#RepublicDay2024 #UnityInDiversit

Interestingly, the Republic Day celebration ran high in Moscow, where Russians were seen dancing to the famous number from the Indian movie Gadar movie- "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke...Rab jaane kab guzra Amritsar..Oh kab jaane Lahore aaya..." which was a treat to watch.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended warm wishes to the people of India. In a statement, the Australian Prime Minister said, “Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success. On our shared national days, we also have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."

Indian embassies all over the world are in the midst of ecstasy celebrating the occasion. In Japan, Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the tricolor. Indian High Commissioner to Male, Munu Mahawar, hoisted the tiranga too.