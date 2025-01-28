ETV Bharat / bharat

75 Years Of SC: A True People's Court, Embodies Aspirations Of 1.4 Billion, Says CJI Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi: On a ceremonial benchmarking 75 years of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said it was a "true people's court" that evolved into the world's most vibrant apex court, embodying the aspirations of 1.4 billion people.

"What began in 1950 as a successor to the federal court, has evolved into perhaps the world's most vibrant and dynamic apex court, one that truly embodies the aspirations and diversity of 1.4 billion Indians. What sets our Supreme Court apart on the global stage is its unique character as a true people's court," he said.

The apex court came into existence on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution came into force and was inaugurated on January 28, 1950.

It initially functioned from the old Parliament House and moved its functioning to the present building on Tilak Marg in 1958.

Justice Khanna said 75 years after the constitutional journey began, the Supreme Court stood transformed, yet anchored in its foundational mission.

"This transformation reflects a deeper recognition - that justice must be both principled and practical. In doing so, it makes the constitutional promise of justice - social, economic, and political - a living reality for millions of Indians," he said.

While the apex court's journey reflected remarkable evolution in rights and reach, three challenges demanded attention, said the CJI.

"Firstly, the weight of arrears which continues to delay justice. Secondly, the mounting costs of litigation threaten true accessibility. Thirdly, and perhaps most fundamentally - justice cannot thrive where and when falsehood is practised," shared CJI Khanna.

The challenges marked the next frontier in the pursuit of justice, he said.

The CJI was a part of the ceremonial bench assembled to mark the diamond jubilee year of the Supreme Court.

CJI Khanna said the apex court remained accessible to the public and in its diversity of the judges in these courtrooms, the multitude of voices found representation at the highest level of our judiciary.

Referring to the journey of 75 years, he said each decade of the court's jurisprudence served as a mirror to our nation's challenges with several landmark judgements.

"What emerges is not an unmoving structure carved from sandstone, but a living, breathing institution. It has been responsive to the conscience of our democracy, adapting and evolving to embrace the complexities of each era while remaining rooted in the bedrock of constitutional values," said the CJI.