70 PC Dip In Violence In J&K, Northeast And Naxalism-Affected Areas In 10 Years: Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that incidents of violence have decreased by as much as 70 per cent in the three "hotspots" of Kashmir, the Northeast, and regions affected by Naxalism in the last ten years.

The number of deaths due to such incidents in these areas too has fallen by 72 per cent, he said, speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Ahmedabad police commissioner and Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Shahibaug are here.

Shah, on a two-day Gujarat visit, also claimed that once the infrastructure needed for the implementation of the three new criminal laws is in place, people will get justice in three years from the point of registration of First Information Report to a hearing in the apex court.

Strong determination, permanent and effective solutions as well as pro-development approach of the Narendra Modi government has brought about a transformation in Kashmir and other places where violence was rife, the senior BJP leader said.

"In ten years, people witnessed a huge change in the internal security landscape of the country. A decade ago, bomb blasts used to happen at regular intervals in these three hotspots -- Kashmir, Northeast, as well as the Left Wing Extremism-affected regions. It was so common in those days that such incidents were not even covered in the news," he said.

"However, thanks to the efforts of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, incidents of violence have decreased 70 per cent and deaths due to such incidents also went down by 72 per cent in the last ten years in these three hotspots. It shows that India is on the path of becoming a nation free of terrorism and Naxalism," the Union minister further said.

Talking about the new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam), Shah said minute details were taken into consideration while drafting them.

"We kept in mind which new technology will be in practice even after 100 years while defining various sections of these laws. This will ensure there will be no need to change the laws for the next 100 years," he said.

"Once all the required infrastructure for the implementation of these laws is created, our justice system will become the most advanced in the world and people will get justice within three years starting from the registration of FIR till the hearing in the Supreme Court," the home minister averred.