Seven Coaches Of Mumbai-Bound Lokmanya Tilak Express Jump Track In Assam

NFR officials said coaches from B1 to B7 were derailed but no major injury has been reported so far. The train started in Tripura's Agartala.

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 39 minutes ago

The derailed coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express
The derailed coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express (ETV Bharat)

Haflong: At least seven coaches and the engine of Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express (12520) jumped the track at Haflong in Assam's Dima Hasao district at 3.55 pm on Thursday.

Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the train started from Agartala in Tripura. However, no major injury has been reported so far. Seven bogies, from B1 to B7, were derailed at a small station, Dibalong.

The NFR opened two helplines, 0367 4263120 and 0367 263126, for the passengers onboard. The NFR also rushed an accident relief medical train from Lumding to the site, along with senior officers to supervise the rescue and restoration work.

Locals gather near the derailed coaches in Haflong
Locals gather near the derailed coaches in Haflong (ETV Bharat)

The officials added that services on the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section have been suspended. Several trains have been rescheduled and short-terminated.

The following trains have been cancelled due to the derailment:

1. Train no. 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Special, train no. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) Summer Special and train no. 15611/15612 (Rangiya – Silchar - Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 17th October, 2024.

2. Train no. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri - Guwahati) Special, train No. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) Summer Special, train no. 02525 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) Special and train no. 15616/15615 (Silchar – Guwahati - Silchar) Express commencing journey on 18th October, 2024.

3. Train no. 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Special commencing journey on 20th October, 2024.

