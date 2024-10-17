ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Coaches Of Mumbai-Bound Lokmanya Tilak Express Jump Track In Assam

Haflong: At least seven coaches and the engine of Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express (12520) jumped the track at Haflong in Assam's Dima Hasao district at 3.55 pm on Thursday.

Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the train started from Agartala in Tripura. However, no major injury has been reported so far. Seven bogies, from B1 to B7, were derailed at a small station, Dibalong.

The NFR opened two helplines, 0367 4263120 and 0367 263126, for the passengers onboard. The NFR also rushed an accident relief medical train from Lumding to the site, along with senior officers to supervise the rescue and restoration work.