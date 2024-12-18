ETV Bharat / bharat

685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter To People Of B'desh, Urge Them To Prioritise Peach, Friendship

New Delhi: More than 650 eminent personalities including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors have written an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to continue being on the path of peace and friendship which have sustained the two countries well for over five decades.

The letter, whose signatories include former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, also called for an immediate end to attacks on minorities, their properties, business establishments and coercion to force them to leave.

The signatories said a close and trustful bilateral relationship is in the long-term interest of the citizens of both countries, and the people of Bangladesh should not be swayed by malicious anti-India campaigns that seek to weaken the bedrock of the mutually beneficial cooperation that has been steadily developed.

"People of India view with increasing alarm and concern the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. An atmosphere of anarchy prevails in Bangladesh, with mobocracy the preferred method of decision-making. A pattern of enforced resignations has been followed across the country in the public and private sectors, covering the judiciary, the executive (including the police), academia and even media houses.

"The police force has still not returned to duty in full force and, despite the army having been given magistracy and police powers, normalcy has yet to return," it said.

The letter noted that the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have aroused deep concern in India which shares a long border with Bangladesh.

"The worst brunt of the chaotic situation prevailing in Bangladesh is being borne by the 15 million strong minority communities of Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, as well as the Shias, Ahmadiyyas and others.

"Apart from the purely humanitarian aspects, there is the danger that the volatile situation in Bangladesh could spill across borders, disrupt communal harmony and create serious law and order problems in India," it said.