66% Drop in Terrorist Incidents and Fatalities Over Past Decade In J&K, Says MHA

New Delhi: Stating that improving the security and quality of life of people in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Central government, the Home Ministry on Monday said that there was more than 66 per cent reduction in terrorist-initiated incidents and deaths of civilians and security force personnel in the last 10 years.

According to the Home Ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, there was a 69 per cent reduction in terrorist-initiated incidents and encounters from 7,217 (From June 2004 to May 2014) to 2,263 (From June 2014 to July 31, 2024).

Similarly, there was a 67 per cent reduction in total deaths (Civilian + Security Forces) from 2,829 (from June 2004 to May 2014) to 944 (from June 2014 to July 31, 2024).

There was an 80 per cent reduction in deaths of civilians from 1,769 to 353 and a 44 per cent reduction in the death of security force personnel from 1,060 to 591 during the same period.

From 2,654 incidents of organised stone pelting and 132 incidents of organised strikes in 2010, the number came down to zero. It was on August 5, 2019, when the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 from J&K and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories namely J&K and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the transformative decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"The region's youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi govt’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success. We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress,” Shah said in a post on the X platform.

Positive outcomes of security measures

According to the Home Ministry, there has been a marked improvement in citizens' lives, schools are now functional, record flow of tourists (2.11 crore in 2023) and economic activities leading to increased income generation.

It said that the G-20 Tourism Group meeting was held successfully in Srinagar. Amaranth Yatra was successfully conducted in 2023 and 4.5 lakh pilgrims participated in the holy yatra. After 34 years, the Muharram procession was allowed on the traditional route in Srinagar where nearly 40,000 people took part. The elections to all the five Parliamentary Constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir were held peacefully with record voting, the Home Ministry said.

Major changes

The Home Ministry said that out of the 3,000 additional government jobs, 2,720 appointments have been allocated to Kashmiri migrants. It said that the celebration of festivals by Kashmiri migrants at major religious sites and the reconstruction of temples has been carried out. Diwali was celebrated at Mata Sharda Devi Temple in Kupwara after decades. A record number of Kashmiri pandits participated in the Tulmulla Yatra. Domicile certificate in place of permanent resident certificate (PRC) 1.61 lakhs domicile certificates have been issued.

Strengthening of the Panchayati Raj System

According to the Home Ministry, the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989 has been amended to establish District Development Councils (DDC) in each district. Established a three-tier Panchayat Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in Panchayat elections, which were conducted in November and December 2018 in nine phases. Record 98 per cent turnout in the Block Development Council elections in October 2019. Elections for DDC members were conducted in eight phases between November and December 2020. Gram Panchayat-Municipal elections were scheduled to be held in November-December this year, but were delayed due to delimitation commission and OBC reservation issues.

Emphasis on infrastructure

As per the Home Ministry data, for the next five years with a target of 5000 MW work is in progress. Met the highest-ever demand of 3050 MW in January 2023, last year, the peak demand of 2800 MW was met. 1000 MW Pakaldul Hydro Project worth Rs 8,100 crore is under construction; Shahpurkandi dam irrigation and power project worth Rs 3,000 crore is to be completed by March 2024; 850 MW Ratle Hydro Project worth Rs 5300 crore is under construction; 540 MW Kwar Hydro Project worth Rs 4,500 crore is under construction; 624 MW Kiru Hydro Project worth Rs 4300 crore is under construction and 1900 MW Sawalkot Hydro Project work started. The Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed for the first time to achieve 1600 MW of solar power.

Educational facilities and employment opportunities for youth

The home ministry said that 2 AIIMS, 7 Government Medical Colleges, 5 Nursing Colleges and 2 State Cancer Institutes have been approved. AIIMS in Vijaypur, Jammu is under construction for Rs 1700 crore. Construction of AIIMS in Awantipora for Rs 1800 crore. IIT Jammu is being built for Rs 1182 crores. IIM Jammu is being constructed for Rs 561 crores. The new campus of NIFT, Srinagar in Ompora is under construction with Rs 325 crores.

Employment opportunities

As per the Home Ministry data, from August 2019 to 2024, 3,6370 vacancies were filled in the government sector. Eight lakhs self-employment/livelihood opportunities have been generated under various self-employment generation programmes; 5,184 Youth Clubs have been established. Assistance to 18,000 youth in the transportation sector under 'Mumkin' and 15,000 young women received assistance under 'Tejaswini'.

Progress of Union Territory of Ladakh

The Home Ministry said that the Ladakh region was left behind in the race for development due to the difference in social fabric and the so-called discrimination of the State Governments. But, after the removal of Article 370 in 2019, Ladakh got the status of Union Territory.

According to the Home Ministry data, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a developmental package called “Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015)” consisting of 63 projects with a total cost of Rs 80,068 crore for the all-round development of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these 63 projects, nine projects with a total cost of Rs 21,441 crore are exclusively for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO) was set up with an equity capital of Rs 25 crore. The corporation will promote infrastructure and industrial development.

Women Empowerment through Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

The Home Ministry said that the Government of India has sanctioned the centre of SEWA at Leh with a sub-centre at Kargil at the cost of Rs 1.94 crore for the training of 2000 women including 90 Master trainers. Around 2050 trainees and 95 master trainers have been trained under this project. The project has been completed successfully. In the year 2023-24, a new proposal of SEWA for expansion on its activities such as weaving, garment-making crafts, pashmina works, wicker works, embroidery, food processing, farming, renewable energy etc. in 40 villages of Ladakh amounting to Rs 2.96 crores has been approved for three years and Rs 98.70 lakh has been released as the first instalment in this regard.

