65-Yr-Old Woman Killed in Bengaluru, Chopped Body Parts Dumped in Drum; Acquaintance in Custody

The dismembered body parts of an elderly woman was found in a drum in KR Pura area on Sunday evening. Investigations are underway and an acquaintance of the victim has been taken into custody.

Bengaluru: A 65-year-old woman's dismembered body was found dumped in a drum in KR Pura area in Bengaluru last evening, police said. A man, known as her acquaintance has been taken into custody for interrogation.

The woman, identified as Sushilamma, lived with her daughter in Nisarga Layout in KR Pura. Police said the accused chopped off the victim's hands and legs and allegedly disposed them somewhere else while the remaining body parts were dumped in a drum.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when the locals detected foul smell emanating from a 10-litre capacity drum that was kept in the area. They immediately informed the Bengaluru Police.

"On information, a team arrived at the spot and investigations were initiated. Dinesh, an acquaintance of the victim has been taken into custody in this connection. Prima facie it seems that the murder was committed by close acquaintances for money," an officer of KR Pura police station said.

Sushilamma, a native of Chikkaballapur district had been living in Nisarga Layout for the last 10 years. She had a son and two daughters. Police said she lived with her younger daughter while her elder daughter and son live in a nearby house. Her son gave her Rs 2,000 to 3,000 every month.

Sushilamma was an active BJP worker and had earlier campaigned during elections. It was during her campaigning days that she got acquainted to Dinesh after which, the latter became a frequent visitor at her house.

"The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Dinesh is being interrogated and the perpetrators will be behind the bars very soon," KR Pura police station officer said.

Forensic experts, Additional Commissioner of Police Raman Gupta, Whitefield DCP Shivakumar and other senior officers visited the spot for inspection. A murder case has been registered in this regard at KR Pura police station.

