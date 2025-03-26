ETV Bharat / bharat

65 Pc Of Defence Equipment Made Domestically; 'Made In Bihar' Boots Used By Russian Army

New Delhi: Sixty-five per cent of defence equipment is now manufactured domestically, a "significant shift" from the earlier 65-70 per cent import dependency, showcasing India's self-reliance in the sector, the government has said.

India's defence production has grown at an "extraordinary pace" since the launch of the 'Make in India' initiative, reaching a record Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, according to a fact sheet shared by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

India's diverse export portfolio includes bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes. "Notably, 'Made in Bihar' boots are now part of the Russian Army's gear, highlighting India's high manufacturing standards," the ministry said.

"Once dependent on foreign suppliers, the country now stands as a rising force in indigenous manufacturing, shaping its military strength through homegrown capabilities. This shift reflects a strong commitment to self-reliance, ensuring that India not only meets its security needs but also builds a robust defence industry that contributes to economic growth," it said.

According to the fact sheet dated March 24, "India targets Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029", reinforcing its position as a global defence manufacturing hub.

This growth has been bolstered by the 'Make in India' initiative, which has enabled the development of advanced military platforms including the Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter, Akash Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar, as well as naval assets like destroyers, indigenous aircraft carriers, submarines and offshore patrol vessels, officials said.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the defence sector was liberalised in September 2020 to attract foreign investment, allowing up to 74 per cent FDI through the automatic route and above 74 per cent through the government route. Since April 2000, the total FDI in defence industries stands at Rs 5,516.16 crore, the officials said.