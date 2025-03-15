64 Maoists Surrender To Police In Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 64 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday.

The 64 Maoists, belonging to various cadres, including an Area Committee Member (ACM) from Chhattisgarh and bordering villages of Telangana, decided to abandon the path of naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their families. They surrendered before the IGP Multi-Zone I and District Police, according to a police release.

After learning about the welfare measures being implemented for surrendered Maoists, as well as the development and welfare activities for tribal (Adivasi) communities under the Operation Cheyutha programme by the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police and CRPF, many Maoists have been giving up arms and surrendering, the release stated.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said a total of 122 Maoists, including these 64 members, have surrendered over the past two and a half months. The SP further said the surrendered ultras have realised that the banned CPI (Maoist) party follows an outdated ideology and has lost the trust and support of the tribal people.

"They obstruct development in agency areas and terrorise innocent tribal people," he said. Recently, a tribal woman lost her leg due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by Maoists. Because of such acts by Maoist leaders, tribal communities are struggling to access even basic facilities, police said.

The police have appealed to Maoists who wish to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district officials, either through their family members or in person.