60 Per Cent Indians Overweight, 40 Per Cent Children Have Fatty Liver: Noted Gastroenterologist

Hyderabad: Once considered a Western lifestyle issue, obesity is turning into a national concern, warned Dr Nageswara Reddy, chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

Speaking at a conference, 'Break the Weight.. Shape Your Future at a Time' on the occasion of World Obesity Day on March 4, he emphasised the urgent need to address the alarming obesity levels. Citing various studies, he revealed that 60 per cent of Indians are overweight, with 30 per cent classified as obese.

The problem is particularly severe among IT professionals, with 80 per cent of employees in Hyderabad’s IT sector falling into the overweight or obese category. He also highlighted a concerning trend among children, stating that 40 per cent are suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

To help combat obesity, the 'Break the Weight' portal was launched at the event, providing expert advice on weight management and healthier lifestyles.

Obesity among Police Personnel

City police commissioner C V Anand, who was the chief guest, highlighted the impact of obesity on police staff. Out of 18,000 police officers in Hyderabad, nearly 400 are obese and suffer from lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiac ailments. He attributed these issues to stress and personal problems and said counseling sessions with experts are being conducted to improve their well-being.

Expert Insights on Obesity

Dr Rakesh Kalapala, director of Bariatric and Metabolic Sciences at AIG Hospital, elaborated on the effects of obesity and available treatment. Experts at the event emphasised that avoiding sugary drinks and sweets can lead to a 10-20 per cent reduction in body weight, warning excess weight is a major contributor to NAFLD and highlighted the severe impact on joint health, stating that every 10 kg increase in body weight puts an additional 20-30 kg strain on the knees.

With obesity on the rise, medical professionals are urging individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and seek timely medical intervention to prevent long-term health complications.