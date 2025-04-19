60 Naxals, Including Top Commanders Carrying Rs 1 Crore Rewards, Hiding In Saranda: Police

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s DGP Anurag Gupta has made it clear that until every underground bunker and IED trap planted by Naxalites in the Saranda forest is destroyed, it’s nearly impossible for security forces to fully capture the region.
For decades, Saranda’s dense forests and hilly terrain offered perfect cover for Naxals. Now, as security forces continue to move deeper into the forest, the scale of the Naxal war setup is shocking even to the most seasoned officers. From bunkers filled with food, medicines and weapons to deadly IED traps hidden underground, the forest has been turned into a battlefield.
“In the last week alone, we’ve destroyed more than 16 Naxal bunkers,” DGP Gupta said. “They were well-equipped with all basic supplies. Around the bunkers, they’ve laid sharp iron rods and IEDs to trap our jawans.”
The cost of reclaiming Saranda has been high. In 2025 so far, two brave soldiers--CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Mandal and Jaguar constable Sunil Dhan--have been martyred in explosions. More than six others are still in the hospital recovering from injuries caused by landmines.
Villagers, too, haven’t been spared. Over the past one and a half years, 22 locals have lost their lives in accidental blasts while walking through the forest trails.
Areas like Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri, and Tumbahata remain highly dangerous due to the extensive IED network laid by Naxals.
Still, the DGP remains determined, “Their influence in Kolhan is fading. They now rely on IEDs to harm us, but we are focused on wiping them out. The last stronghold will fall soon.”
According to police intelligence, around 60 hardcore Naxals, including top commanders like Misir Besra, Anmol Da and Ajay Mahato, all with rewards up to Rs 1 crore, are still hiding in Saranda. These leaders are experts in guerrilla tactics and continue to direct violent resistance.
Since 2022, nearly four dozen police camps have been set up, over 180 Naxals arrested, 13 killed in encounters, and more than 600 IEDs and 100 bunkers destroyed. Yet, Saranda’s fight isn’t over.
For the security forces battling deep in the forest, every step is a risk, but their mission is clear: make Saranda safe again.
Read more: 22 Naxals Carrying Bounty Of Over Rs 45 Lakh Surrender In Sukma, Cache Of Explosives Recovered From Maoist Hideout In Narayanpur