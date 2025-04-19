ETV Bharat / bharat

60 Naxals, Including Top Commanders Carrying Rs 1 Crore Rewards, Hiding In Saranda: Police

Naxal hideouts in Saranda continue to pose a challenge to security forces as they uncover underground bunkers and traps. ( Etv Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s DGP Anurag Gupta has made it clear that until every underground bunker and IED trap planted by Naxalites in the Saranda forest is destroyed, it’s nearly impossible for security forces to fully capture the region.

For decades, Saranda’s dense forests and hilly terrain offered perfect cover for Naxals. Now, as security forces continue to move deeper into the forest, the scale of the Naxal war setup is shocking even to the most seasoned officers. From bunkers filled with food, medicines and weapons to deadly IED traps hidden underground, the forest has been turned into a battlefield.

“In the last week alone, we’ve destroyed more than 16 Naxal bunkers,” DGP Gupta said. “They were well-equipped with all basic supplies. Around the bunkers, they’ve laid sharp iron rods and IEDs to trap our jawans.”

The cost of reclaiming Saranda has been high. In 2025 so far, two brave soldiers--CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Mandal and Jaguar constable Sunil Dhan--have been martyred in explosions. More than six others are still in the hospital recovering from injuries caused by landmines.

Villagers, too, haven’t been spared. Over the past one and a half years, 22 locals have lost their lives in accidental blasts while walking through the forest trails.

Areas like Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri, and Tumbahata remain highly dangerous due to the extensive IED network laid by Naxals.