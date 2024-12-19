6-Year-Old Tested Positive For Zika Virus In Andhra Pradesh, High Alert Issued

Nellore: A six-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village in this district of Andhra Pradesh has tested positive for the Zika virus, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in the state, officials said. A private lab in Mumbai confirmed it in its report, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, corroborated it verbally, they said.
“We have sent the boy’s blood and urine samples again to NIV Pune for further testing so that we can be doubly sure,” a health official said.
The child is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai after the Zika confirmation by a local lab, while authorities have started contact tracing, sanitation operations, and testing near the child’s residence, he said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a statewide alert after receiving the notification to prepare the doctors, paramedics and health officials for a swift response in case of more cases.
Meanwhile, a team of experts led by Deputy Director Ramanath Rao and comprising WHO Surveillance Officer Mounika, State Epidemiologist Kondareddy, and local health officials has been sent to the affected village from Vijayawada. The department has collected samples from the boy's family and villagers for testing and conducted door-to-door health checks in 30 villages. Health checks were also conducted at the school where the boy studies.
Symptoms Of Zika Virus
The Zika virus is mostly spread by Aedes mosquitoes. Although the virus often causes moderate symptoms, including fever, rash, conjunctivitis, and joint discomfort, it poses major risks during pregnancy and may result in birth abnormalities. The spread can be prevented by early diagnosis and vector management.
