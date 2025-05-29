6 Key Operatives In CBI Net For Targeting Japanese Nationals In Cybercrime

New Delhi: To combat cyber-enabled financial crimes under 'Operation Chakra V', the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and arrested six key operatives, who were allegedly targeting Japanese nationals, a CBI spokesperson said on Thursday.
According to the CBI official, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes under Operation Chakra V, the probe agency arrested six persons and dismantled two alleged illegal Call Centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.
The accused have been identified as Ashu Singh, resident of Delhi, Kapil Ghakhar of Panipat in Haryana, Rohit Maurya of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Rai, and Adarsh Kumar (all hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh).
"CBI had registered a regular case on the basis of credible intelligence indicating the existence of cybercrime syndicates defrauding foreign nationals, particularly Japanese citizens, by impersonating technical support personnel from reputed multinational corporations,” the CBI stated.
"The syndicate operated call centres designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were allegedly deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised. Under this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts," the probe agency said.
The CBI spokesperson said following the registration of the case, the CBI worked in close coordination with the National Police Agency of Japan and Microsoft Corporation.
"This collaborative international engagement proved critical in identifying the perpetrators and tracing the operational structure of the syndicates, ultimately leading to the successful crackdown in India," the spokesperson informed.
The CBI seized substantial digital and physical evidence indicative of the large-scale operations of the syndicate during the search operation. Preliminary analysis confirms that the alleged scam leveraged advanced social engineering techniques and technical subterfuge to manipulate victims and extract money under false pretenses, the CBI pointed out.
The CBI reiterates its unwavering commitment to tackling the dynamic and evolving threats posed by cybercrime. The Bureau continues to strengthen its strategic and operational capabilities in the domain of cybercrime detection, investigation, and prosecution in collaboration with domestic and international stakeholders, it added.