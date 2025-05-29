ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Key Operatives In CBI Net For Targeting Japanese Nationals In Cybercrime

New Delhi: To combat cyber-enabled financial crimes under 'Operation Chakra V', the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and arrested six key operatives, who were allegedly targeting Japanese nationals, a CBI spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to the CBI official, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes under Operation Chakra V, the probe agency arrested six persons and dismantled two alleged illegal Call Centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.

The accused have been identified as Ashu Singh, resident of Delhi, Kapil Ghakhar of Panipat in Haryana, Rohit Maurya of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Rai, and Adarsh Kumar (all hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh).

"CBI had registered a regular case on the basis of credible intelligence indicating the existence of cybercrime syndicates defrauding foreign nationals, particularly Japanese citizens, by impersonating technical support personnel from reputed multinational corporations,” the CBI stated.

"The syndicate operated call centres designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were allegedly deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised. Under this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts," the probe agency said.