Waqf Act Hearing: 6 BJP-Ruled States Approach Supreme Court Supporting The Recently Amended Law

New Delhi: Six BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh and Assam have moved before the Supreme Court supporting the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan is scheduled to hear a clutch of petitions today at 2 pm challenging the constitutional validity of the new Waqf law.

The states– Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Assam– have filed separate pleas highlighting the potential administrative and legal ramifications if the Waqf (Amendment) Act is struck down or altered.

Haryana, which has filed the intervention in the lead petition, said the proposed amendments under the amendment Act aim at bringing about a transformational shift in the administration of Waqf properties by ensuring better governance, transparency and accountability. “It is pertinent to highlight that one of the key objectives of the Amendment Act is to ensure unified Waqf management by addressing persistent challenges such as the incomplete survey of Waqf properties, improper accounting, significant pendency of litigation in Waqf tribunals and boards and irregular or missing mutation of Waqf properties, auditing practices by Mutawallis etc,” the intervention application said.

The Rajasthan government raised concerns over past practices where properties, whether privately owned or held by the state, were being declared Waqf assets without due process.