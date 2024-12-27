54-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death At Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police reported.

No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said. The victim, Mushtaq Ali, used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the Jamia Hamdard campus, he added.

Ali had been admitted to the orthopaedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said. Ali lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.