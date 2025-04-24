51 Foreign Terrorists Infiltrate Into India Via Jammu & Kashmir In Last One And Half Years: Intelligence Data

New Delhi: Even as security agencies eliminated two terrorists at Baramulla, a day after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, officials in the security establishment said 51 foreign terrorists sneaked into India via Jammu & Kashmir in the last one and a half years.
The number of foreign terrorists till November 2023 was 71 which went up to 122 till date this year, officials told ETV Bharat. The revelations come days after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam where Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists gunned down atleast 26 civilians.
"As many as 122 terrorists have already infiltrated into India from across the border in the past and they have spread across Jammu & Kashmir," an official said.
As per intelligence inputs gathered by the security agencies, many of the terrorists have received terror training in the ISIS camps in Syria. The information was provided to the security agencies by some of the arrested terrorist members following their interrogation.
The Chinar Corps of the Indian army posted in J&K on Wednesday eliminated two terrorists when they were trying to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala of Baramulla.
Two AK series rifles, five magazines, one pistol, ten kg of RCID and other war like stores have been recovered from the site. Foreign terrorists were involved in the Pahalgam attack too, the official said.
“They (foreign terrorists) were supported by local terrorists as well as overground workers of different terror outfits in conducting the Pahalgam attack,” the official informed.
What has worried the security agencies is the information that after entering India, several members of the terrorist organisation shifted their bases to other parts of the country, especially in the southern States. “Their motive is to promote ISIS modules and conduct anti-India activities,” said a senior official privy to the matter.
India’s premier anti-terror agency (NIA) has been investigating several ISIS module cases in India. “In several cases, we have found that, inspired by the ISIS module terror, the members are involved in terror financing as well as getting involved in bomb explosion incidents,” said a senior official from the investigative agency.
In January this year, the National Investigation Agency charge-sheeted a hardcore operative of the global terror organisation ISIS in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.
Rizwan Ali alias Sami Ali alias Amir Khan alias Abu Salma alias Danish was the 21st ISIS operative to be chargesheeted in the case relating to a conspiracy of recruitment and radicalisation of vulnerable youth into the ISIS ideology and fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
The NIA charged Rizwan, a resident of Daryaganj in central Delhi, under various sections of the IPC & UA(P) Act. Rizwan has been charged with sharing digital files related to IED fabrication with other accused. Besides carrying out several acts preparatory to unleashing terrorist attacks, he was involved in raising funds to further the ISIS agenda to spread violence in India and destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems.
In another case, the NIA has recently charge-sheeted five persons in the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb explosion case of 2022, in which the suicide bomber who perpetrated the blast was killed. In its fourth supplementary chargesheet in the case RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE, NIA has charged Sheikh Hidayathullah, Umar Faaruq, Pavas Rahman, Sharan Mariappan and Aboo Hanifa for their involvement in terror financing and other activities linked with the terror attack.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert Major General SP Sinha (VSM) termed the terror attack in Pahalgam as a cowardly tactic adopted by the Pakistan army and ISI.
“The Pakistani terrorists are always inspired by ISIS, in addition to the support they are getting from the Pakistan army as well as the ISI,” said major general Sinha.
Referring to the action being taken by the Indian government in protest against the Pahalgam attack, major general Sinha said that they (Pakistan) will face many other consequences in the coming days.
“Yeh to trailer hay, picture abhi baaki hai (this is just a trailer, the real picture is yet to come),” the army veteran said, indicating a possible military strike over terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).