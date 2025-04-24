ETV Bharat / bharat

51 Foreign Terrorists Infiltrate Into India Via Jammu & Kashmir In Last One And Half Years: Intelligence Data

New Delhi: Even as security agencies eliminated two terrorists at Baramulla, a day after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, officials in the security establishment said 51 foreign terrorists sneaked into India via Jammu & Kashmir in the last one and a half years.

The number of foreign terrorists till November 2023 was 71 which went up to 122 till date this year, officials told ETV Bharat. The revelations come days after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam where Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists gunned down atleast 26 civilians.

"As many as 122 terrorists have already infiltrated into India from across the border in the past and they have spread across Jammu & Kashmir," an official said.

As per intelligence inputs gathered by the security agencies, many of the terrorists have received terror training in the ISIS camps in Syria. The information was provided to the security agencies by some of the arrested terrorist members following their interrogation.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian army posted in J&K on Wednesday eliminated two terrorists when they were trying to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala of Baramulla.

Two AK series rifles, five magazines, one pistol, ten kg of RCID and other war like stores have been recovered from the site. Foreign terrorists were involved in the Pahalgam attack too, the official said.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the two slain militants after the Baramulla encounter. (ETV Bharat)

“They (foreign terrorists) were supported by local terrorists as well as overground workers of different terror outfits in conducting the Pahalgam attack,” the official informed.

What has worried the security agencies is the information that after entering India, several members of the terrorist organisation shifted their bases to other parts of the country, especially in the southern States. “Their motive is to promote ISIS modules and conduct anti-India activities,” said a senior official privy to the matter.