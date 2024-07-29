ETV Bharat / bharat

50,000 People Die Of Snakebite Every Year, Highest In World: BJP MP In Lok Sabha

By PTI

New Delhi: About 50,000 people lose their lives every year due to snakebite in the country, the highest in the world, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said on Monday. Every year, 30-40 lakh people are bitten by snakes across India, the Saran MP said, raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on matters of importance.

"Bihar is the poorest state, enduring both poverty and natural calamities. Across India, 30 to 40 lakh people are bitten by snakes and 50,000 people die, which is the highest in the world," Rudy said, emphasising the alarming mortality rate from snakebite.

He stressed that many deaths could be prevented, pointing to the climate change impact on snakebite incidents that increased at temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius. Vellore MP M Kathir Anand voiced his concern on the plight of beedi workers, most of whom were women. He demanded an increase in their wages, citing inadequate central funding.

Anand urged the Centre to consider budget allocations and provide pensions for those older than 60, noting the workers' significant exposure to dust and other occupational hazards. Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth called for an increase in the quota of recommendations to 150 per year to better assist people. He also urged the government to re-evaluate Ayushman Bharat to ensure that all medical expenses were covered.

"Let us work together to realise the full potential," he said, advocating for improved healthcare coverage. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur raised concern about corruption in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) supplementary nutrition programme in Punjab and claimed that fake beneficiaries were allegedly receiving aid through private entities.

"I want to bring to the women and child development ministry's attention that there is corruption in the ICDS supplementary nutrition programme in Punjab, where aid is being given to fake beneficiaries through private entities," Kaur said, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. She also pointed out that 28 lakh Anganwadi workers were paid only Rs 2,200 per month, calling it below standard and demanding justice for mothers and children.

S Jothimani, the MP from Karur in Tamil Nadu, raised her opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). "We strongly believe that only those who can afford it can clear NEET as it costs Rs 25 lakh to buy the question paper," Jothimani asserted, highlighting the socioeconomic disparity caused by the exam. She noted that at least 18 students in Tamil Nadu had committed suicide due to NEET and demanded its complete abolition.

Jothimani emphasised that fewer students from rural areas had secured admission after NEET was introduced, calling for the removal of "this rot" from the education system. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Advivasis' rights were being usurped by "Bangladeshi immigrants" and recounted an incident where they were allegedly beaten after trying to protest.

"Adivasis were trying to protest in Jharkhand because their rights were being taken by Bangladeshis and they were beaten in their hostels by police," Dubey said, accusing the state government of settling Bangladeshi people in Jharkhand and calling for president's rule to be imposed.

