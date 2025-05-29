50,000 KM, 4 Continents, 3 Oceans: Two Indian Navy Women Officers Complete Historic 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' Today

Hyderabad: Two female officers of the Indian Navy have completed a marathon journey across the world’s three largest oceans. The Indian Navy is all set to welcome the triumphant crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II today on the successful completion of the circumnavigation of the globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K are expected to arrive in Goa on Thursday (May 29, 2025). This extraordinary sailing expedition was flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa on October 2, 2024.

Watch the key moments of their Voyage:

The Flag-in ceremony of this landmark event will be presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mormugao Port, Goa, formally marking the culmination of the circumnavigation.

The expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and Nari Shakti signifying the motto "Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas".

Watch the flag-in ceremony of INSV:

Over a period of eight months, the Naval duo (famously called #DilRoo) covered a distance of 25,400 nm (approx 50,000km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power.

The duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa). The officers engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, Indian diaspora, school children, Naval cadets and university faculty across the globe.

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. (Indian Navy)

In a rare gesture, they were honoured as special invitees at the Western Australian Parliament in recognition of their achievements. Their accomplishments received accolades from local communities, international sailing bodies and foreign parliaments serving as a beacon of women empowerment, maritime excellence and national pride.

The crew encountered winds up to 50 knots (93 kmph) coupled with stormy weather conditions and extremely cold temperatures during the journey, setting the ultimate test of human endurance, perseverance and sailing skills.

Though each leg had its own challenges, the third leg of the journey from Lyttleton to Port Stanley was one of the most arduous. The crew encountered three cyclones, navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage and successfully rounded Cape Horn. The circumnavigation highlights the unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers amidst challenging conditions of the sea and nature.

The two Navy officers during the voyage (Indian Navy)

During the voyage, the crew had the opportunity to interact with the Defence Minister Singh on the eve of International Women's Day. He congratulated the crew for their remarkable milestone and acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security and reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector.

Besides this, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, also interacted with the crew on various occasions and commended their exemplary skills, professionalism, camaraderie and teamwork.